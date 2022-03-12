MONTREAL — Finishing off a grueling five-city road trip against a rebounding squad full of energy wasn’t the easiest way for Philipp Grubauer and the Kraken to end a weeklong winless stretch.
Despite languishing in the NHL’s basement, the Montreal Canadiens have been a changed club under new coach Martin St. Louis the past dozen games and showed why for much of this Saturday night affair. But Grubauer stood tall in his net when it mattered and the Kraken, who bent without breaking completely, squeaked out a 4-3 victory via a shootout on a night they were out-skated and beaten to loose pucks much of the way by a more energized-looking team.
Grubauer made a couple of tough glove saves in overtime to keep the Kraken alive. Then, after six scoreless shootout rounds, Marcus Johansson won it in the seventh by beating Sam Motembeault on the backhand.
The victory snapped a stretch of four consecutive Kraken losses on the trip and was only their second win in the past 13 games.
Deserved results haven’t always gone the way of either of these teams, perhaps explaining why they remain close to one another at the bottom of the standings. The Kraken moved five points ahead of Montreal and two up on Arizona in the battle to stay out of last place overall in the league, but have played three more games than both.
It seemed the Kraken would prevail much more easily when a go-ahead Ryan Donato goal in the first period and then a Jared McCann power play marker late in the second put their team ahead by two heading into the final frame.
But Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov cut the lead to 3-2 by scoring on a slapper from the left point just 1:04 into the third as Montreal pressured the Kraken relentlessly and had Grubauer flopping all around his crease. Then, with just 2:12 to play in regulation, Adam Larsson tried to intercept a cross-ice pass by Nick Suzuki in front of his net and inadvertently tipped the puck past Grubauer for the tying goal.
Up until that turn of events, the Kraken had puck-luck mostly bouncing their way.
Yanni Gourde, playing in front of family and friends in his home province, was credited with opening the scoring while shorthanded in the first period after Montreal defenseman Chris Wideman inadvertently backhanded the puck into his own net. The Kraken nearly made it 2-0 killing that same penalty, only to have a Mason Appleton goal overturned by an offside call for the second straight game.
Not surprisingly, the video review decision was a momentum-turner for the Canadiens, who kept pressing and tied it later in the period when Michael Pezzetta got off a quick snapper that beat Philipp Grubauer over his glove.
On Donato’s go-ahead goal to make it 2-1, an initial shot from close-in by Marcus Johansson had missed the net completely. But the puck took a hard hop off the end boards right out front to Donato, who buried it in the net before Montreal goalie Sam Motembeault could react and get over.
The Canadiens had been 7-5-0 since St. Louis took over as coach from the fired Dominique Ducharme, consistently playing the type of fast-paced game that gave the Kraken fits at times in this one. Montreal nearly won the game early in overtime, with Ben Chiarot getting in alone and Grubauer making a point-blank save with his glove.
But given the way this season has gone, the Kraken will gladly take two points over style points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.