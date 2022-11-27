ANAHEIM, Calif. — Daniel Sprong created a deficit the Anaheim Ducks couldn’t shimmy their way out of, Seattle stopped hemorrhaging power-play goals and the visiting Kraken held on for a 5-4 victory Sunday night at the Honda Center.
Throughout the current five-game win streak — Seattle’s second of the season — the Kraken (13-5-3) have built small leads and watched them evaporate. But they walk out with two points in the standings.
“We have a little good mojo going. We feel like we’re just playing good hockey,” Seattle center Alex Wennberg said. “Obviously playing against teams in our division, it’s huge points.”
Late in the second period, the Kraken penalty kill surrendered a second goal on three attempts, to Mason McTavish off a setup from Trevor Zegras. The Ducks then tied the game at 4 off the stick of Adam Henrique, again on the power play, when the Kraken headed back to the penalty box 21 seconds after getting scored on.
Anaheim starting goaltender John Gibson (14 saves) was tackled by a teammate while trying to prevent Sprong’s go-ahead goal. Ducks defenseman Nathan Beaulieu wound up in the net and Kevin Shattenkirk landed on his goalie as Sprong patiently waited out Gibson and scored over his outstretched glove.
“I kind of wanted to dump it in and go for a long change. I think I ended up hitting McTavish in the foot and it came right back to me in the slot,” Sprong said. “Instincts just took over.”
Sprong cupped his ear as the boos, louder with each goal against, rained down. He played parts of two seasons in Anaheim and clarified that wasn’t for the crowd.
“I think the people here knew who it was for. I’ll leave it at that,” he said.
Anthony Stolarz took over in net for Anaheim and finished the game. He stopped all six shots he faced.
The Kraken had their own injury concerns. A few minutes after the Ducks’ second goal, Morgan Geekie looked to barely clip stationary teammate Adam Larsson, but went down to the ice in a heap. He was towed off the ice by two teammates and headed down the tunnel. Geekie was ruled out of the rest of the game with an upper-body injury and the other centers took turns double shifting.
The Kraken scored in the first and last minutes of the first period. Thirty-three seconds into the game, Matty Beniers swept back a faceoff win and Jordan Eberle dived on the puck while Jared McCann skated to the goal mouth. From his knees, Eberle found McCann, who scored in one fluid motion. The whole thing took four seconds.
On the second goal six minutes later, Andre Burakovsky had been a little too unselfish earlier in the shift, looking to pass to Jaden Schwartz on a 2-on-1 after the lane closed up instead of shooting it himself. It all worked out when he pushed the puck to wide-open Wennberg, who scored his first since Nov. 3 and ended a six-game stretch without a point.
“If I miss that one, I have to work on a couple of things,” Wennberg said.
Between the goals, Max Jones caught a ride on Yanni Gourde’s back, with a shove from Gourde as he hit the ice as payment. Max lost his stick and was shaken up on the play, but Gourde wasn’t penalized.
With the first 10,000 fans in attendance in possession of his bobblehead, Troy Terry got one back for Anaheim on a late first-period power play.
“Gotta do a better job,” Hakstol said. “We gave up three PK goals — that’s not a great formula (when you’re) on the road.”
Vince Dunn creeped up the middle and squared off with Gibson with 27 seconds left before the first period break. He selected the top left corner and made it 3-1 Kraken.
Thirty seconds shy of the game’s midway point, Beniers turned around and found Sprong’s rebound waiting for him. He put it back for his seventh goal of the season. Beniers already led NHL rookies in points but closed within one of the rookie goals leader, the Philadelphia Flyers’ Shane Pinto.
Sprong scored just 3:41 into the third period, but the Kraken stayed out of the penalty box and kept the Ducks from getting set up for the tying goal, similar to the finish in Las Vegas on Friday. The Kraken gave up a two-goal lead but ultimately took down the Golden Knights, the only team above them in the Pacific Division, 4-2 to kick off a three-game road trip.
“You want to play a perfect 60. Is that going to happen every game? Probably not,” Sprong said. “But good teams find a way to win and we stuck with it.”
