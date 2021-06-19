ENTERPRISE, Nev. — Julian "Juicy J" Erosa was knocked out 1 minute and 37 seconds into the first round by Choi Seung-Woo on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 25.
The 31-year-old Eisenhower graduate fell to 25-10 for his career and saw his three-match win streak end.
Fights start on ESPN at 4 p.m.; he should be in the third fight
Erosa returned to UFC nearly a year ago with an impressive submission win over Sean Woodson. A bout with COVID-19 forced the former "Ultimate Fighter" standout to take a long break before returning to knock out Nate Landwehr with a flying knee last February.
"Juicy J" entered Saturday's fight as the #28 MMA featherweight fighter in the world, according to Tapology.