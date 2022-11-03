Yakima’s Julian “Juicy J” Erosa will fight one more time in 2022.
The Eisenhower graduate’s scheduled to take on Alex Caceres, known as “Bruce Leeroy,” in a featherweight bout set for Dec. 17 in Las Vegas. Erosa (28-9) will be going for his fourth straight win against an opponent he’s talked about wanting to challenge in multiple interviews.
Caceres (19-13) had won five straight fights before a loss to Sodiq Yusuff in March, but he’s still 15th in the UFC’s official rankings. Although Erosa couldn’t crack that top 15, he surpassed Caceres when he jumped up to 15th in Tapology’s featherweight rankings after knocking off “Mean” Hakeem Dawodu in September.
Since returning to UFC more than two years ago, Erosa’s won five of six fights, including one that came with a $100,000 Fight of the Night bonus against Steven Peterson last February. He recently signed a new four-fight contract that he said came with a notable pay raise.
