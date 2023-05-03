NFL draft prospects putting in high-intensity workouts must be properly fueled, an especially difficult task for offensive linemen weighing in at more than 300 pounds.
Eisenhower graduate Lindsey Salwasser, née Woodkey, played a key role in taking on that challenge for top linemen after being hired as a contractor at the renowned Sports Academy in Frisco, Texas. She worked with a chef to ensure offensive line prospects consumed the proper nutrition in their 4,500 to 5,500 calories, or sometimes as much as 7,000 for those trying to add bulk to their frames.
"We've had guys on both ends of the spectrum," said Salwasser, who offered similar guidance to college athletes in her job as Director of Performance Nutrition at Washington State before leaving last June. "Guys that we needed to gain a little weight and guys that we needed to come down a little bit to get ready for the combine."
Players from all over the country made their way to Texas following their college football seasons last December for the chance to work with Duke Manyweather, the nation's premier trainer for offensive linemen. They saw the rewards of their efforts last week, when 12 lineman from the academy heard their name called at the NFL draft in Kansas City, Mo., highlighted by No. 11 overall pick Peter Skoronski.
Salwasser spent mornings at the academy, meeting with players face-to-face to discuss what foods they enjoy, how they can replenish between workouts and ensuring they received the right carbohydrates, healthy fats and more. Coaches, physical therapists and others all worked together to enable athletes to achieve peak performance at the NFL combine in February.
"I think a lot of it, especially in the bigger guys, if anything they come in potentially under fueling," Salwasser said.
That includes hydration and an incomplete understanding of just how many carbs they need, but she praised the athletes for their willingness to change habits and ask questions about their nutrition. She also helped them find the right anti-inflammatory supplements and adjusts their intake during high-intensity week.
Salwasser's always taken a keen interest in the draft as a fan, and later as a supporter of the Washington State athletes she worked with in Pullman. Her longtime favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks, drafted offensive lineman Abraham Lucas in 2022's third round and used a fifth-round pick this year on Michigan's Olu Oluwatimi, a lineman from the Sports Academy.
Following a successful first year, Salwasser hopes to keep offering nutritional advice to NFL draft prospects in the future while she and her husband, strength and conditioning guru Scott Salwasser, continue to grow their new business, Key Potential Performance. Both possess several years of experience working with Division I athletes and offer various consulting services — mostly virtually, although Scott works as a Director of Athletic Performance at a local high school — to athletes at all levels.
They're looking forward to adding a fifth child to their family later this year and Salwasser said they stepped away from the grind of college athletics to become more available as parents. Still, she said they're both open to the possibility of going back to work for a school or other athletic organization, if the right opportunity presents itself.
