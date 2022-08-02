The first thing that got your attention when seeing Bill Russell was that he was Bill Russell.
Beyond his slightly-stooped stature (6-foot-9 or 6-10, depending on which roster you read) were his trademark goatee, elegant attire and an irrepressible smile.
Russell had a presence, an imposing and impressive one. And it was unmistakable even to a 23-year-old sports writer who had grown up watching him on TV, forever changing the NBA and winning championships a continent away for the Boston Celtics.
Such was my reaction on a December night in 1974 when I watched Russell stop near the press table in the old Seattle Center Coliseum.
As he paused to greet an official, I noticed that the cuffs of his dark red dress shirt were embroidered with the letters WFR which stood for his full name, William Felton Russell.
It was the first of many impressive details about Russell I would learn that season, his second as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics and my first as a journalist for The Daily Chronicle in Centralia, a small town some 80 miles southwest of Seattle on Interstate 5.
His sharp wit and cackle-like laugh would soon present themselves that evening before the first NBA game I ever covered. Russell, one of the greatest athletes to ever compete in a team sport, passed away Sunday at age 88. He reportedly died on Mercer Island, where he had lived during and after his coaching tenure in Seattle.
On the aforementioned night in the Coliseum, veteran referee Earl Strom, himself the possessor of a world-class sense of humor, sized Russell up in an attention-getting three-piece suit.
Pretending to shield his eyes, Strom bellowed, “A pink suit! For the love of God, Russell, a pink suit!”
To which the coach responded, “That’s right, Earl. You gotta be 21 to wear one of these!”
Strom walked away, shaking with laughter.
Already I was familiar with Russell’s litany of accomplishments, which started with successive NCAA national championships at the University of San Francisco. His coach on those 1955 and 1956 teams was Phil Woolpert, whose son Paul would later become a highly-successful mentor with the Yakima SunKings and who still resides in the Valley.
Before turning pro, Russell also played on the USA’s gold-medal team in the 1956 Olympics. At Boston, he led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships, winning five MVP awards in the process. The last two titles, won in 1968 and 1969, were with Russell serving as player-coach after Celtics legend Red Auerbach retired. Russell thus became the first African-American head coach or manager in any American professional sport.
His later coaching success was less prolific, though his second season in Seattle saw the Sonics reach the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s eight-year history.
The Chronicle, appreciative of my covering NBA games on my own time, sent me with the team to Detroit for the second of three first-round games with the Pistons. It was my first plane ride, and I was no doubt wide-eyed compared with my older, more experienced colleagues from Seattle, Tacoma and Everett.
The full-time beat reporters had established a rapport with Russell and I never did. Not that I expected to since I spent far less time around him, and also because I knew Russell to be a fiercely private man. He was also deeply thoughtful, especially about social injustice and other issues of the day.
“It’s not like he tries to impress you with big words,” one of the other writers told me. “But he sees the world in a way you and I don’t. And he cares, he really cares.”
Though Russell grew up in Oakland, Calif., his early life had been spent in West Monroe, La., where his father Charles had once been threatened with a shotgun at a local gas station if he didn’t wait for white patrons to be served first. And his mother, Katie, was accosted by a law enforcement officer while wearing a nice dress and ordered to change because her attire was “white women’s clothing.”
And the abuse didn’t stop there.
Even as a star on the Celtics, Russell and his family were subjected to numerous acts of vandalism and other reprehensible behavior. His daughter, Karen, would later write a series of essays about the incidents.
Teammate Tom Heinsohn, who was white, later said, “Look, all I know is the guy ... comes to Boston and wins 11 championships in 13 seasons, and they name a bleeping tunnel for Ted Williams.”
No wonder Russell involved himself in civil rights issues in the deep south — sometimes ignoring death threats to do so. And no wonder he served as a pall bearer at Jackie Robinson’s funeral.
It was no surprise, either, when in 2011 Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. And it’s safe to say the award was earned as much by Russell’s passion in marching with Martin Luther King and standing with Muhammad Ali as for successfully competing against Wilt Chamberlain or Jerry West.
As for me, I wish I could say that I’d shared at least one lengthy, in-depth conversation with Russell. Just him and me.
But we didn’t. I don’t even recall him ever shaking my hand, and I’m fine with that.
He answered my questions politely and respectfully, and on occasion shared his thoughts with the small press corps on topics from signing autographs (he didn’t) to being a single father (he was, for a time, after getting divorced from his first wife).
At least I was treated to one unique Russellesque experience after that 1975 playoff game in Detroit.
Our hotel was just across the street from Cobo Arena where the Sonics had been thumped (they’d win the best-of-three series a couple of nights later in Seattle). Having concluded my postgame interviews, I was headed back to my room only to arrive at the hotel’s front door simultaneously with Russell and two female front office workers.
When one of them held the door for first him and then me, Russell looked over his shoulder with a wink and cackle and said, “There, young man, see how liberated we are?”A
