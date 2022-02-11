It turns out when you top every major NFL receiving category, win the league’s offensive player of the year award and lead your team to the Super Bowl, you end up drawing quite a bit of media attention.
That’s become clear not only for Yakima’s Cooper Kupp this week as he prepares for the biggest game of his life on Sunday, but for just about anyone who’s been a part of his football journey. His parents, his wife, numerous former coaches, and even the Yakima Herald-Republic’s longtime high school reporter, Scott Spruill, have all been cited as sources for stories about Kupp.
Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop took a deep dive into how the study of physics and offseason efforts in a “football laboratory” Kupp designed himself contributed to his remarkable ascension from Davis High School to the Los Angeles Rams via Eastern Washington University. A daily cover of the iconic magazine blared ”Nerdy as all hell” over a dramatic photo of Kupp evading two defenders.
Kupp appeared on the cover of Beckett Sports Card Monthly and The Wall Street Journal positioned him as the ultimate success story for a unique approach by the Rams to trade away first-round picks and try to find gems later in the draft. General manager Les Snead’s given the most credit for seeing the potential of the 6-foot-1, 198-pound wide receiver and making him the 69th pick in 2017.
ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry visited Kupp’s childhood home in Yakima last month, showcasing the basement and yard where he honed his skills with his father, former NFL quarterback Craig Kupp. Thiry’s writing highlighted the importance of Cooper’s wife and high school sweetheart, Anna, in his rise to greatness, which is documented in photos on the Yakima Herald-Republic’s website.
Craig estimated he and his wife, Karin, have fielded 12-15 interview requests, from local outlets such as this newspaper to national publications such as Sports Illustrated, ESPN and NBC, which visited the family’s home last week. Craig said all the attention on Kupp felt mostly normal as he kept putting up huge numbers throughout the season, and Craig described it as a culmination of his son’s ongoing process to get better every day.
“I always thought he had this capability in him,” Craig said. “But the last couple weeks have been kind of getting to that dreamy stage.”
Pride has been swelling all around Yakima, highlighted by a new banner recognizing Cooper Kupp below the famous “Palm Springs of Washington” sign off of I-82. Craig said last Monday the Yakima School District and Yakima Police Department showed a video presentation celebrating Cooper at Davis High School.
Some of the most meaningful praise has come from other dominant wide receivers, including Calvin Johnson, Michael Irvin and Steve Smith, the Carolina Panthers standout who Craig said has supported Cooper since the NFL Scouting Combine before the 2017 draft. Kupp came up 17 yards short of Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record, shattering the Rams’ franchise mark set by Isaac Bruce in 1995, and provided some key plays to lead LA to the first Super Bowl where Kupp will be an active participant.
He finished fourth in the MVP race with one first-place vote, and some around the league have argued he turned in the best all-around season by a wide receiver in NFL history, factoring in his blocking responsibilities and other intangibles. But even though Kupp himself has long believed he could reach the NFL Hall of Fame, he’s always quick to push back against any superlatives or suggestions that he’s as good as some of the legendary wideouts he’s studied to earn his spot as one of the game’s best.
“I think it’s just kind of how he’s built that he’s not about the accolades,” Craig Kupp said. “He’s more excited about the process than the end results sometimes.”
