ELLENSBURG — Trailing 14-7 in the second quarter on the road, Zillah responded in a big way Friday night.
Sophomore running back Alex Martinez scored two of his three touchdowns during a five-touchdown blitz that carried the Leopards to a 48-21 victory over Ellensburg at Andreotti Field.
Martinez racked up 106 yards on 20 carries to key Zillah’s stout ground game, and the Leopards also got a stellar debut from sophomore quarterback Jayden Salme, who threw for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Salme also ran for Zillah’s first score.
It was Ellensburg that got the strong start on its home field as quarterback Joe Bugni connected with Emmett Hoyt and Darius Andaya for touchdowns that gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead with four minutes left in the first half.
But Salme helped Zillah pull even at the break with a quick four-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with his 19-yard scoring strike to Nakea John.
The Leopards carried that momentum into the second half as Jon VanCleave returned the kickoff 49 yards and four plays later Martinez scored his first touchdown to give Zillah the lead for good.
Cash Layman caught two of Salme’s three scoring tosses and finished with eight catches for 78 yards.
Bugni also threw three touchdown passes, including two to Andaya, and completed 20 of 31 for 190 yards. Andaya had eight receptions for 82 yards.
The Bulldogs had four turnovers with three fumbles.
Ellensburg will play at Davis next Friday while Zillah has its home opener against Prosser.
Zillah 7 7 14 20 — 48
Ellensburg 0 14 0 7 — 21
Zillah — Jayden Salme 1 run (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Ellensburg — Emmett Hoyt 8 pass from Joe Bugni (Jesse Munguia kick)
Ellensburg — Darius Andaya 1 pass from Bugni (Munguia kick)
Zillah — Nakea John 19 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Alex Martinez 5 run (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 14 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Martinez 1 run (kick failed)
Zillah — Layman 8 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Ellensburg — Andaya 68 pass from Bugni (Munguia kick)
Zillah — Martinez 1 run (Espinoza kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Martinez 20-106, Salme 6-13, John 1-11, Rowan Stillwater 6-25, Wade Tynan 1-2. Ellensburg, Tate Taylor 10-40, Kyle Frick 1-14, Bugni 5-7, Andaya 1-2, Colton Magruder 1-(minus 1), Logan Stolen 2-(minus 1).
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 14-19-0-159. Ellensburg, Bugni 20-31-1-190.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 8-78, Martinez 1-12, John 2-28, Jon Vancleave 2-21. Ellensburg, Andaya 8-82, Josh Boast 3-48, Lukas Roush 3-28, Tate Taylor 3-18, Hoyt 3-14.
