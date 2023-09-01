ZILLAH — After the first two drives Friday, the Zillah and Ellensburg faithful that packed Andy Collins Memorial Field for the season-opener might have thought they were at a track meet.
Fresh off a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash at the Class 2A state meet, Colton Magruder took the game-opening handoff and streaked down the field for a 60-yard score.
Down seven after a play, Zillah raced down the field to even the score.
Then, both defenses stiffened, first-game sloppiness showed itself and the would-be shootout turned into a rock fight. The Leopards edged the Bulldogs 14-13 as the teams combined for six turnovers and more than 20 penalties.
“The fact that we were able to grind a win out was pretty impressive,” Zillah coach Ryan Watson. “But we gotta get things cleaned up.”
After the ease the offenses showed in moving the ball at the start of the game, penalties made it difficult for either side to get in any kind of rhythm. Both teams struggled with procedural penalties that turned friendly second and third down distances into more challenging conversions.
“Simple things killed us in the second half,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Zenisek said. “Starting out first and 20 cause of your own mistakes, we killed ourselves.”
A particularly painful penalty for Zillah came behind an Alex Martinez interception that would have set the Leopards up in the red zone. Instead, marked back to their own 30, the Leopards failed to capitalize on the turnover.
Making his return to the field after a season-ending injury in Week 3 last year, Martinez was everywhere for Zillah, leading the team in rushing yards (73 on 13 carries), receiving yards (43 yards on four catches), batting down a pass on third down and forcing a fumble.
“Martinez is a great football player, and an even better kid,” Watson said. “To have him come out and play like he did tonight after battling back, being in the weight room all spring and summer, I’m super excited for him.”
Junior quarterback Jayden Salme was efficient in conducting the offense for the Leopards, completing 13 of 17 passes for 124 yards, including a 29-yard scoring connection with Atziri Sanchez on the first drive of the game.
Salme was picked off by Keaton Willard and Isaac Stueckle, but both passes bounced off his receivers’ hands.
Salme brushed off his second pick when, after Zillah got the ball back when Leonardo Moreno picked off Ellensburg quarterback Liam Ewan, he capped a short-field scoring drive with a one-yard rush on fourth and goal to put Zillah up 14-7.
Trailing for the first time with the clock winding under six minutes, Ellensburg didn’t deviate from it’s run-fist attack. Not a bad plan when you’ve got a track star in your backfield.
On the fourth play of the drive, Magruder took a toss to the left and zipped by Zillah’s defense for a 47-yard score. He was there and gone so fast he must have been a blur to the Leopard defenders. A missed extra point kept the Bulldogs from tying the game.
“He’s special,” Ellensburg coach Jeff Zenisek said of Magruder who fought through injuries all of last football season. “Not that we’ve been hiding him, but everybody kind of knows about him after spring. We gotta keep him healthy.”
The Leopards will face a stiff test when they travel to Tenino on Sept. 9. Ellensburg will return home to play host to Davis on Sept. 8. The Bulldogs beat the Pirates 6-0 a year ago in a game that was scoreless going into overtime.
Ellensburg 7 0 0 6 — 13
Zillah 7 0 0 7 — 14
ELL — Colton Magruder 60 run (Dylan Gulezian kick)
ZIL — Atziri Sanchez 29 pass from Jayden Salme (Jorge Cuevas kick)
ZIL — Salme 1 run (Cuevas kick)
ELL — Magruder 47 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ell: Magruder 16-175, Joseph Olson Jr. 6-48, Keaton Willard 4-13, Darius Andaya 2-4, Carlos Patino 1-(minus 1) Liam Ewan 1-(minus 5). Zil: Alex Martinez 13-73, Yisrael Sandoval 5-40, Salme 8-(minus 1).
PASSING — Ell: Ewan 8-15-91-3. Zil: Salme 13-17-124-2.
RECEIVING — Andaya 5-80, Magrudger 3-11. Zil: Martinez 4-43, Atziri Sanchez 3-47, Nakea John 4-24, Gavin Cardey 1-5.
