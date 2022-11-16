Renovating and improving Zaepfel Stadium and Don Holder Track in the last decade was expected to bring plenty of benefits and it certainly has.
But bigger prizes have been steadily pursued and this week the Yakima School District facility landed one — the Class 1A, 2B and 1B boys and girls state track and field championships next May.
A massive and challenging undertaking, the six state meets will draw over 1,600 athletes and be contested over three days, May 25-26-27. WIAA representatives were on site last week for one last look, and Yakima was officially given the green light as host for two years on Wednesday.
"When the renovation was completed, we always knew where we wanted to go and it's our expectation that Yakima can and will put on a great state meet," said Eisenhower's Phil English, who led the Zaepfel campaign. "There's a great deal of work ahead of us but we're not starting from scratch. We've been working toward an event like this for some time."
Former Davis and Riverside Christian coach Scott Wells will be the meet director with YSD athletic director Sara Cordova serving as meet coordinator with support from Davis and Eisenhower ADs Bob Stanley and Paul Stephens.
English anticipates a tournament staff of 60 to 75 who are directly involved with staging the event, which includes 105 individual events with finals and preliminaries.
Eastern Washington University in Cheney has hosted the three small-school championship meets since 1996. But the Big Sky Conference school is planning a renovation to Roos Field that includes moving the track to a different location on campus.
Zaepfel Stadium has hosted state track and field meets on three previous occasions, starting with a four-year run for Class A boys and girls from 1976 to 1979. The AAA meet was held here in 1981, and the A and B championships were in Yakima in 1994 and 1995 as part of the WIAA's brief Springfest concept.
Zaepfel's seating capacity can reach a maximum of 10,000 with added temporary seating for some field events. Wanting to keep team tents away from the main stadium seating, English said the softball field and possibly the baseball field will be used for team tents. The YSD hopes to have additional parking in the vacant lot south of the campus on Nob Hill Boulevard.
The stadium's renovation, completed in 2015, now features a new scoreboard with a video display for results and relays.
"There are some great advantages here, like having all the throwing events within 100 feet of the stadium and top-flight equipment," English said. "We think our set-up with field events is as good as it gets."
After the two years, there is a possibly the WIAA would look at rotating state track venues with Yakima hosting 4A, 3A and 2A — which have been held at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.
"That's been brought up and this would be a good leadup to that, but we have to see how we pull this off," English said. "The numbers alone are staggering with all the athletes and teams. But we have the infrastructure, the people and the facility to make this unlike anything the small schools have seen. It's a ton of work, but it's exciting for our city."
The WIAA's Executive Board also extended the contracts for the 2A and 1A state basketball tournaments in the SunDome for another two years.
