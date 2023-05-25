It's been 28 years since Zaepfel Stadium hosted the state championships for track and field, and of the seven years such events have been held here only once did that feature a classification higher than 1A.
But you'd never imagine that by looking at who's come through town, even all those decades ago.
If Don Holder Track had a Hall of Fame for those seven years of state competition in Yakima, it would be a stunning group that not only stands the test of time but in some cases has yet to be matched anywhere a half century later.
The first run was the Class A boys and girls from 1976 to 1979, then came a single visit by the AAA meet in 1981, and finally there was the A and B championships in 1994 and 1995.
Perhaps it's not official, but we've got your Hall of Fame right here.
And you'll see what we mean.
-
Calvin Kennon and Darrell Robinson, Wilson, 1981
We had one crack at the big-school meet 42 years ago and we greeted it with a classic 30-mph chinook that kicked up dust and ash as the remnants of Mount St. Helens' eruption still blanketed the Valley.
But those conditions created some expected storylines for what was described as best 1-2 sprint combination in the nation.
Kennon overcame a nasty wind-induced asthma attack, which nearly shut him down, to capture his third straight 400-meter title after turning back his teammate for the 100 victory. They came together on the winning 4x400 as both scored 28.5 points for a dominant 76-point team title.
While it was Kennon's show and senior send-off, Robinson, a junior, gave a preview of what was to come, riding that wind to a dazzling 200 victory in 20.88 seconds.
A year later, Robinson swept all three sprints at state and went on an international tear that summer, setting a national high school 400 record of 44.69 that still stands today.
-
Terry Ellis, Pateros, 1978
This an almost mythical tale in track history and, as such, is not without its tragic side.
Having won the A state high jump here as a sophomore in his first year of competing, when he and a classmate basically created the program at the tiny school, Ellis returned in 1978 and made history that lives on today.
He waited until all the other jumpers were done, set the bar at 6-8 and cleared it in his sweats without warming up. He went on to scale 7-2.25 — a height that remains the highest for any state meet in Washington history 45 years later.
For any doubters, he then won the prestigious Golden West Invitational in California a couple weeks later at 7-2.
But that was the end of it. Ellis didn't return to Yakima as a senior or compete at all, leaving school twice — first to attend WSU and then, after returning to Pateros to play basketball, enrolling at Wenatchee Valley College. Hampered by a knee surgery followed by a construction accident, Ellis never competed in college. He passed away from a heart attack at age 52.
-
Sarah Level, Port Townsend, 1979
No one has claimed Zaepfel Stadium as her own quite like Level, who was a four-year star with 10 individual titles and a career sweep in the 100 — all in Yakima.
What's more, the sprint and jump prowess of Level led Port Townsend to three state team titles here and nearly a fourth, finishing second in 1977 to Yelm's Patsy Walker (more on her later).
One of six siblings, Level had strong sprint credentials but was elite in the long jump, leading the entire state as a senior at 19-7.5 and winning her third title at 19-2.75 with a close scratch for a 20-footer. Durable and uninjured throughout her career, Level competed in 15 state events and scored 113.25 points in four years — a state record that lasted for 15 years.
In 1978, Level had a teammate, Irene Griffith, who won the state mile and two-mile titles but was much better going farther out. She set a national prep record in the 5,000 on the track and ran the second-fastest marathon of 2:47:02.
-
Megan Franza, Cascade, 1995
Yakima secured two years of state track thanks to the WIAA's brief experiment with its Springfest concept, which brought all the state championships in a classification to one city.
After a stellar freshman debut in 1994, Franza took it to another level as a sophomore, winning the maximum four individual events with victories in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and long jump. This may have been Class A, but she led the entire state in the 300 hurdles and high jump. Franza cleared 6-0.5 in the high jump as a junior and competed in the 1996 Olympic Trials.
Franza's state track career was divided between Yakima and Cheney, where the small-school meets moved in 1996 and remained until last year. She finished with 12 individual titles, which remains unsurpassed.
Franza's collegiate career, however, was in basketball as a four-year starter at the UW who never missed a game. She was the Huskies' athlete of the year in 2001 and a WNBA draft pick.
-
Patsy Walker, Yelm, 1977
In only one visit to Yakima, Walker made quite a parting impression as a senior — one that earned her notoriety in Sports Illustrated.
With a sweep of the 80-yard hurdles (yes, just 80 back then), 220, high jump and long jump, Walker single-handedly won the team title with 40 points, enough to edge Port Townsend by three points.
This was no sweep of lesser marks in a small meet. Her busy two days started with winning the long jump at 19-9.75, a meet record that remains 46 years later and is still the Zaepfel Stadium record. The next morning she won the high jump at 5-8.25.
That summer Walker set a national high school record in the pentathlon (five events). At Houston, she won the NCAA heptathlon (eight events) in 1981 and finished fourth at the 1984 Olympic Trials.
-
Patty Matava, Bellevue, 1981
As a tiny 5-foot, 88-pound 15-year-old, Matava took the Northwest by storm in the spring of 1981, beginning with winning a pair of Seattle 10K road races in just over 33 minutes. During the track season she ran three of the nation's four fastest times in the 3,200 and set a national sophomore record of 10:09.0.
In Yakima, she found the warm, windy conditions less than ideal but still ran 10:35.5. In a spirited 1,600 duel with a trio of Sammamish girls, Matava led the field for three laps against that wind and finished third with all four breaking five minutes despite those headwinds on the backstretch.
Matava, who won three state cross country titles by an average of 46 seconds, was no burnout prodigy. She was an ACC champion and three-time All-American in cross country at Virginia and still holds the school record in the 10,000 from 1987 and ranks second in the 5,000.
-
Carina Westover, Kiona-Benton, 1979
A year after Ellis' jaw-dropping performance, the high jump was the center attention again as Westover scaled 5-10.75 — a 1A meet record that you'll find in this week's state program 44 years later.
That, amazingly, was not even Westover's highest clearance in Yakima. A year earlier, at the Valley A district meet, she topped 5-11 for a mark that briefly led the nation. Even more amazingly, Westover was not the only athlete from tiny Ki-Be to led the nation that season as Roz Rouse held that distinction for a couple weeks with a throw of 155-4 in the javelin.
Back to Westover's 1979 meet record of 5-10.75. In the half century of girls state track meets, only two girls have ever jumped higher and one of them did in Yakima as Issaquah's Mary Moore won the 1981 AAA title at 6-0.
Westover went on to Oregon State and was a multiple All-American with a best of 6-2.
