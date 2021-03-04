With no state basketball tournaments to host this week, the Yakima SunDome continued its improvement efforts by installing two new video scoreboards and two smaller, portable scoreboards Thursday morning.
Exactly a year earlier, games tipped off for the four-day tournament that turned out to be the last event at the SunDome of 2020. Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions kept the venue mostly empty, other than workers upgrading the scoreboards, lights, seats and concourse.
The two 6 foot by 10 foot LED videoboards replaced the original scoreboards of the same size that had been on the wall at either end of the dome for 31 years, according to State Fair CEO Kathy Kramer. She said the new scoreboards will be customizable with the option to show variable content, such as stats, videos and graphics all at the same time.
Yakima Valley Sports Commission Director of Sports Development Rich Austin said that offers big advantages for high school basketball. Notably, the scoreboards will show lineups with fouls and points for each player on the court, similar to the boards at Davis High School.
"The new scoreboard setup is amazing and it really puts the Yakima Valley and the SunDome at another level," Austin said. "The capabilities are incredible."
Along with two smaller, portable scoreboards, Kramer said the total cost for the new Daktronics scoreboards amounted to $137,000. State Fair Park also added shot clocks mounted to its basketball goals and red stripes to illuminate the backboards when the buzzer sounds.
It's the next step in renovation efforts at the SunDome that already included painting the concourse and adding new arena seats. They're in the process of installing new LED lights and Kramer said they plan to upgrade the concession stands as well.
The SunDome currently hosts the 1A and 2A state basketball tournaments, the 1B, 2B, 1A, 3A and 4B state volleyball tournaments, and the state dance/drill competitions for all classes.
Live action, replays, advertisements and much more could be shown at future SunDome events, including Yakima Canines arena football games scheduled to start May 9 if allowed by local health guidelines. Austin and Kramer said the new scoreboards could also open up new possibilities for events the SunDome could host.
"It’s hard to say in this market right now," Kramer said. "However, all these improvements will help us remain competitive to host regional and state tournaments as well as national."
Zaepfel Stadium installed its own new jumbo scoreboard last May following a lengthy process to gain approval from the city. The increase from 32 square feet to 605 for the 35-foot high scoreboard represented a big step in the development of another state-level facility.