The top athletes in the Valley gathered Wednesday at the Yakima Convention & Event Center for the Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards. Here's a full list of the winners.
OVERALL WINNERS
Male Athlete of the Year: Skyler Cassel, West Valley, senior.
Skyler Cassel has been the quintessential team player, but he won't hesitate to talk about big numbers, records and individual accomplishment.
Female Athlete of the Year: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish, senior.
For the last two years, Ruby Rodriguez-Rios has worked tirelessly on dual academic goals and next week she'll reap those rewards.
Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year: Jake Fife, Naches Valley baseball.
Team of the Year: Ellensburg girls basketball.
To follow in the footsteps of an unbeaten state champion, one that achieved historic dominance, would be a heavy burden for any successor.
FALL WINNERS
Boys cross country: Nicolas Spencer, Selah, junior.
Girls cross country: Diana Camargo, Wapato, senior.
Girls swimming: Izzy Vick, Selah, senior.
Football: Skyler Cassel, West Valley, senior.
Volleyball: Abby Harrell, Ellensburg, senior.
Girls soccer: Kendall Moore, West Valley, senior.
Coach: Brandon Wagner, Naches Valley cross country.
Team: West Valley boys cross country.
WINTER WINNERS
Boys basketball: Cesar Hernandez, Davis, sophomore.
Girls basketball: Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg, senior.
Boys wrestling: Jermiah Zuniga, Toppenish, senior.
Girls wrestling: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish, senior.
Boys swimming: Charles Hudson, Selah, senior.
Girls bowling: Hannah Betterton, West Valley, sophomore.
Coach: Jose Segovia, Toppenish boys wrestling.
Team: Ellensburg girls basketball.
SPRING WINNERS
Boys track and field: Josh Boast, Ellensburg, senior.
Girls track and field: Mia Hicks, Zillah, junior.
Pete Orgill Baseball Athlete of the Year: Brody Mills, West Valley, senior.
Carol Finney Softball Athlete of the Year: Avery Brewer, Selah, freshman.
Boys soccer: Edwin Diaz, Davis, junior.
Boys golf: Trey LeCheminant, West Valley, senior.
Girls golf: Lexi Becker, Selah, senior.
Boys tennis: Alexander Garcia-Widmer, West Valley, senior.
Girls tennis: Henleigh Elder, East Valley, senior.
Coach: Jake Fife, Naches Valley baseball.
Team: Davis boys soccer.
MONDAY MORNING QBs CLUB
Swede Lindquist Official of the Year: Susan Braun
Fred Redmon Service Award: Dave Cullen
OTHER AWARDS
Sports Commission community service award: Jim Riley
Athletic Director of the Year: Jeff Jamieson, West Valley
