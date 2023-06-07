Yakima Sports awards

West Valley's Skyler Cassel and Toppenish's Ruby Rodriguez-Rios are the Yakima Sports Awards' male and female athletes of the year.

 Evan Abell, Yakima Herald-Republic

The top athletes in the Valley gathered Wednesday at the Yakima Convention & Event Center for the Annual Yakima Valley Sports Awards. Here's a full list of the winners. 

OVERALL WINNERS

Male Athlete of the Year: Skyler Cassel, West Valley, senior.

Female Athlete of the Year: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish, senior.

Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year: Jake Fife, Naches Valley baseball.

Team of the Year: Ellensburg girls basketball.

FALL WINNERS

Boys cross country: Nicolas Spencer, Selah, junior.

Girls cross country: Diana Camargo, Wapato, senior.

Girls swimming: Izzy Vick, Selah, senior.

Football: Skyler Cassel, West Valley, senior.

Volleyball: Abby Harrell, Ellensburg, senior.

Girls soccer: Kendall Moore, West Valley, senior.

Coach: Brandon Wagner, Naches Valley cross country.

Team: West Valley boys cross country.

WINTER WINNERS

Boys basketball: Cesar Hernandez, Davis, sophomore.

Girls basketball: Olivia Anderson, Ellensburg, senior.

Boys wrestling: Jermiah Zuniga, Toppenish, senior.

Girls wrestling: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, Toppenish, senior.

Boys swimming: Charles Hudson, Selah, senior.

Girls bowling: Hannah Betterton, West Valley, sophomore.

Coach: Jose Segovia, Toppenish boys wrestling.

Team: Ellensburg girls basketball.

SPRING WINNERS

Boys track and field: Josh Boast, Ellensburg, senior.

Girls track and field: Mia Hicks, Zillah, junior.

Pete Orgill Baseball Athlete of the Year: Brody Mills, West Valley, senior.

Carol Finney Softball Athlete of the Year: Avery Brewer, Selah, freshman.

Boys soccer: Edwin Diaz, Davis, junior.

Boys golf: Trey LeCheminant, West Valley, senior.

Girls golf: Lexi Becker, Selah, senior.

Boys tennis: Alexander Garcia-Widmer, West Valley, senior.

Girls tennis: Henleigh Elder, East Valley, senior.

Coach: Jake Fife, Naches Valley baseball.

Team: Davis boys soccer.

MONDAY MORNING QBs CLUB

Swede Lindquist Official of the Year: Susan Braun

Fred Redmon Service Award: Dave Cullen

OTHER AWARDS

Sports Commission community service award: Jim Riley

Athletic Director of the Year: Jeff Jamieson, West Valley

