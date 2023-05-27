Athletes at the Class 1A, 2B and 1B state track and field meet didn’t just throw out the record book. They shredded it first.
At a longstanding event in which two or three records pique plenty of notice, the runners, jumpers and throwers at Zaepfel Stadium rewrote the meet records of at least 15 events over the three days of competition.
That’s right. Fifteen.
“That is astounding,” said meet director Scott Wells. “I think it speaks very loudly to the quality of the facility and quality of the officiating.”
Wells gives credit to the athletes, too. “Kids are getting back into the groove after COVID.”
Bear Creek’s Braelyn Baker could fill a record book of her own with her Saturday results. The junior from a 1A private school in Redmond lowered her all-classification state record in the 300 hurdles to 41.02, broke her own 200 1A record in 23.55 and tied a 31-year meet record with 11.92 in the 100.
But that’s just the start, albeit a very fast one by the sprinter.
Other marks set Saturday: Seattle Academy’s Reggie Witherspoon III, 10.83 in the 1A 100 and 21.45 in the 200; Evergreen Lutheran’s Sam Plocher, 14.72 in the 1B boys 110 hurdles; DeSales’ Morgan Thomas, 131-11 in the 1B girls discus; Garfield-Palouse’s Kennedy Cook, 24.47 in the 1B 200 and 57.30 in the 400; Vashon Island’s Bodie Thomas, 9:13.84 in the 1A boys 3,200; Tomeko Cates of Mary Walker, 6 feet, 9 inches in the 1B boys high jump and 22-1 in the long jump; and Lynden Christian’s Andrew Luce, 1:52.76 in the 1A boys 800. Luce had to outkick Bush’s Amare Fields (1:52.95) to take the record and title.
In the 3,200 and the 200, second-place finishers Reid Headrick of Medical Lake and Jase Klinkhammer of Meridian also broke the previous records.
Saturday’s results came atop an already impressive record rush on Friday: Willapa Valley’s Lauryn McGough, 12-3 in the 1B girls pole vault; Thomas, 42-2 in 1B girls shot put; and previous records by Cook and Plocher in qualifying heats.
Thursday’s events set the tone when Baker see an all-time state record in the 300 and Witherspoon a 1A mark in the 100, times that fell again on Saturday. With repeat records by Baker, Witherspoon, Cook and Plocher, these marks aren’t one-offs.
They fell across the board — sprints, throws, jumps, distances. It’s not as though some athletes benefited from a tailwind; the breeze swirled unpredictably over the three days.
So whatever the reasons, Zaepfel Stadium can boast a range of excellent marks and stake a claim as a place for athletes to come and race.
“This is very encouraging and bodes well for the return of the meet to Yakima,” said Wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.