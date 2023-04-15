PASCO — Davis’ Cesar Hernandez and Zillah’s Luke Navarre scored 15 points apiece and Ellensburg’s Emmett Fenz netted 14 to lead Yakima’s boys to an 83-78 win over the Tri-Cities in Saturday’s SWX All-Star Classic basketball games at Columbia Basin College.
Toppenish’s Shane Rivera also chipped in double digits with 10 points for Yakima, which made nine 3-pointers and held the Tri-Cities to 34.3% shooting.
Yakima’s fourth-quarter rally fell short in the girls game as the Tri-Cities held on to win 80-74.
Davis’ Esmeralda Galindo led all scorers with 23 points and Wapato’s Trinity Wheeler tallied 15 points with three of Yakima’s seven 3-pointers.
YAKIMA SCORING
Boys: Cesar Hernandez (Davis) 15, Luke Navarre (Zillah) 15, Emmett Fenz (Ellensburg) 14, Shane Rivera (Toppenish) 10, Koby McClure (Prosser) 7, Brent Maldonado (Sunnyside) 7, Kory McClure (Prosser) 4, Josh Perez (Toppenish) 4, Finnegan Anderson (Davis) 3, Julian Garza (Grandview) 2, Aiden Garza (Zillah) 2.
Girls: Esmeralda Galindo (Davis) 23, Trinity Wheeler (Wapato) 15, Mya Alvarado (East Valley) 8, Laiken Hill (West Valley) 8, Lay’lee Dixon (Prosser) 6, Rylee Leishman (Ellensburg) 5, Baylee Maldonado (Sunnyside) 4, Neveah Patterson (Davis) 3, Jada Mendoza (East Valley) 2.
