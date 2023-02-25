Save it for Spokane.
That was the idea when Gwen Dawes left the court Saturday afternoon with 999 career points. There is more opportunity ahead for the Yakama Tribal senior and her teammates, who extended their season with a 72-36 romp over Crosspoint in a Class 1B state loser-out game at Davis.
As the home crowd chanted "MVP" when Dawes exited in the fourth quarter, a tribute referring to her recent Southeast West Division player of the year honor, the much bigger picture was that she didn't need to hit that milestone. Not because of the wide margin of victory, but because the Eagles just got much deeper and much better with the addition of Bree Peters.
While Dawes did plenty of damage with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Peters scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half of her long-awaited Yakama Tribal debut.
A double-digit scorer as a sophomore and junior at Toppenish, Peters transferred to Yakama Tribal but had her athletic eligibility denied by the local district. The school appealed to the WIAA, which eventually overturned the decision and cleared the way for the sharp-shooting guard to join the team for the state tournament.
"It was a motivator today for the team, having her out there," said coach John ScabbyRobe. "It was disheartening to have her sit out so long as a senior. To be able to join her teammates for state and get to experience this, it's a great thing for the school and her family."
It also makes the Eagles much more dangerous than a No. 9 seed would suggest. Yakama Tribal will take a 20-4 record to the Spokane Arena and play a loser-out game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against No. 8 Waterville-Mansfield, which fell to top-seeded Neah Bay 44-36 on Saturday.
Against the constant pressure that is the trademark of ScabbyRobe's crew, 16th-seeded Crosspoint from Bremerton kept its head above water initially and was within 17-16 with three minutes left in the first half.
Then the waves just got bigger and bigger with every possession.
Spanning the second and third quarters, the Eagles hit seven 3-pointers during a 34-4 run that settled matters decisively. Not only did Dawes and Peters provide plenty of pop from all ranges, freshman Julia George turned in a nifty double-double with 11 points, two 3-pointers and 12 rebounds.
On defense, Yakama Tribal forced 33 turnovers.
"It took a while to get going, but I like the way we worked as a team," ScabbyRobe said. "We really showed that today, how good we can be when we play like that. And, yes, our press was good and we expect it to be. We're excited to see what these girls can do in Spokane."
CROSSPOINT — Anna Kuske 10, Keller 0, Parker 4, Nozawa 7, Ajanovic 4, Wasson 2, Tobosa 9, Ellis 0, Crolland 0, Dykstra 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Visaya 0, Onepennee 0, Andy 0, Sampson 4, Julia George 11, Bree Peters 19, Oats 0, Gwen Dawes 27, Solimon 2, ScabbyRobe 9.
Crosspoint=9=9=5=13=—=36
Yakama Tribal=13=17=25=17=—=72
Highlights: George (YT) 12 rebs, 2 3p; Dawes (YT) 10 rebs, 2 3p; Peters (YT) 2 3p.
