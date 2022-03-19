West Valley senior Jackson Cluff broke a meet record and tied another at Saturday’s 14th annual Papa Wells Invitational track and field meet at East Valley’s Earl Barden Field.
With 17 teams competing, Cluff soared 22 feet, 7 inches for a new record in the long jump and cleared 6-6 in the high jump, which equaled the top mark set in 2007 and 2016.
Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent set a girls meet record in the 3,200, running 11:18.50, while Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado (800, 1,600) and Sunnyside’s Erica Torres (shot, discus) were double winners. Alvarado also ran on Ike’s first-place 1,600 relay.
Zillah’s Mia Hicks captured the 200 and triple jump and was runner-up in the 100 and long jump.
BOYS
Top three placers
100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.55, Zion Lee (WV) 11.76, Joshua Green (Eph) 11.79. 200: Green (Eph) 23.43, Lee (WV) 23.62, Oliver Barron (Ike) 23.70. 400: Shaun Salveson (Se) 51.06, Brayden Anderson (LS) 53.88, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 55.29. 800: Max Hutton (WV) 2:03.61, Ian Eifert (Wen) 2:04.33, Eric Swedin (Se) 2:04.43. 1600: Caden Casteel (WV) 4:34.11, Hayden Roberts (Eph) 4:43.50, Liam Newman (Wen) 4:44.60. 3200: Nathan Johnson (Ike) 10:13.55, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:28.27, Emil Miller (WV) 10:29.31.
110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 16.19, Travis Hendrick (Eph) 16.65, Rick Bishop (Su) 17.40. 300H: Cade Golbek (WV) 43.65, Noah Robles (NV) 44.34, Sam Rees (Se) 44.58. 4x100: Selah (Moore, Salveson, Mooney, Lakey) 45.24, Ephrata 45.49, Ellensburg 45.71. 4x400: Sunnyside (Bishop, Guerrero, Garcia-Pinon, Newhouse) 3:41.69, Selah 3:43.50, Eisenhower 3:43.78.
Shot: Mason Moore (Wen) 48-0, Weslee Kriete (Eph) 46-9, Jesus Soto (EV) 44-6. Disc: Moore (Wen) 151-9, Rivers Cook (Wen) 130-4, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 123-7. Jav: Ryan Pelayo (Wen) 171-0, Cole Hertz (Eph) 162-1, Richard Wellington (Ell) 150-8. HJ: Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-6, Julian Rodriguez (NV) 6-2, Chase Perez (Ell) 5-8. PV: Andrew Steinhart (NC) 13-0, Kadin Acheson (NC) 10-6, Mason Blad (Ell) 10-0. LJ: Cluff (WV) 22-7, Rodriguez (NV) 20-10, Aidan McPhetridge (Wen) 19-9. TJ: Emilio Vela (Wap) 42-1.25, JayLen Sparks (NC) 40-7, Boast (Ell) 40-4.25.
GIRLS
Top three placers
100: Zoe Gonzales (Wen) 13.03, Mia Hicks (Z) 13.42, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.72. 200: Hicks (Z) 27.31, Eloise Bolles (Wen) 27.64, Gonzales (Wen) 27.76. 400: Kara Mickelson (Ike) 1:00.75, Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:03.42, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:05.27. 800: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:31.78, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:36.08, Laiken Hill (WV) 2:36.22. 1600: Alvarado (Ike) 5:26.43, Katie Murdock (WV) 5:34.50, Alyssa Chavez (Ike) 5:42.60. 3200: Kate Laurent (Ell) 11:18.50, Brooke Miles (NV) 12:02.80, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 12:07.40.
100H: Samantha MacNeil (Eph) 17.25, Allison Bryan (EV) 17.47, Ella Ferguson (WV) 18.24. 300H: Jianna Hanson (NC) 52.00, Alaina Morgan (Su) 52.16, Kennedy Leach (Ike) 53.03. 4x100: Wenatchee 52.48, Eisenhower 53.39, Ellensburg 53.92. 4x200: East Valley (Sylve, Williams, Byers, Bryan) 1:57.51, North Central 1:57.55, Wenatchee 1:58.54. 4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Clark, Alvarado, Mickelson) 4:19.96, Wenatchee 4:35.18, West Valley 4:36.14.
Shot: Erica Torres (Su) 36-0, Sierra Newell (Se) 32-11, Gwen Rydberg (High) 32-0. Disc: Torres (Su) 108-2, Ivy Pete (NC) 103-10, Ashley Perez (Oth) 101-9. Jav: Hayden Mills (Eph) 100-8, Taylor Ownbey (NC) 96-0, Emma Gruenberg (EV) 93-10. HJ: Kassy Gazra (Z) 5-0, Camryn Birch (Davis) 4-10, Jayla Sainsbury (Eph) 4-8. PV: Regan Irvine (WV) 9-6, Ivy Pete (NC) 9-0, Maria Dilley (Wen) 8-6. LJ: Allison Bryan (EV) 16-0, Hicks (Z) and Jenissa Hepton (Wen) 15-11. TJ: Hicks (Z) 32-6, Elise Baier (Wen) 31-3, Allison Smith (NV) 30-4.
-
BASEBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 13-5, SELAH 3-7: At Ellensburg, Luke Sterkel pitched a complete game in the opener for the Bulldogs while Ryker Fortier was 3-for-3 and Cade Gibson contributed an inside-the-park home run.
Selah earned the split with Eian Peralta striking out seven over 6.2 innings in the second game. Teammate Conner Dailey hit a two-run homer in the third inning.
Highlights — Game 1: Luke Sterkel (E) CG, 6 IP, 1 ER, 3 hits, 4 K; Ryker Fortier (E) 3-3, 2 runs; Cade Gibson (E) 2-4, HR; Garrett Loen (E) 3-4, 3b; Carter Seely (S) 4 IP, 6 K; Grant Chapman (S) 2b. Game 2: Eian Peralta (S) 6.2 IP, 7 K, reached base 3 times, run scored; Conner Dailey (S) 2-run HR; Fortier (E) 2-4, run.
-
GRANDVIEW 12-12, PROSSER 0-10: At Prosser, Matthew Sauve and Carlos Guillen combined on a five inning no-hitter in the opener while Sauve was 4-for-4 with four doubles. Sauve threw four innings with eight strikeouts.
The Greyhounds rallied in the second game with three runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Highlights — Game 1: Matthew Sauve (G) 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 8 K, 4-4, 4 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Chaco Gomez (G) 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sauve (G) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Judkins (G) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Carlos Guillen (G) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Robillard (P) 4-4, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Reiner (P) 2 runs, 2 RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 6, KENNEDY 2: At Davis, pitchers Chase Hansen and Dom Martinez combined for 11 strikeouts as the Pirates opened their season with a win at Pete Orgill Field.
Davis opens CBBN play on Tuesday at Sunnyside.
Highlights: Chase Hansen 3 IP, 5 K, 1-1, 2b; Dom Martinez 4 IP, 6 K; Joel Fernandez 1-3, 2b, RBI; Trent Willesey 1-3, 3b, RBI; Morgan Rodriguez 1-2, 2b, sb; Brian Alcazar 1-3, RBI; Nathan Gonzalez 1-3, RBI.
-
GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 5-6, EAST VALLEY 2-7: At East Valley, Brayden Palmateer was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBI and Kaden Taylor also drove in two runs in the second game for the Red Devils, who broke out for six runs in the fifth inning to earn the split.
EV highlights — Game 1: Teghan Moser 1-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Kobe Taylor 1-2, run, RBI; Easton Hyatt 2-4, 2b, run; Brayden Palmateer 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Garin Gurtler 1-3, run, RBI; Nick Field 3-4, run; Kaden Taylor 1-4, run, 2 RBI.
-
NACHES VALLEY 5-5, CASHMERE 1-3: At Cashmere, sophomore Luke Jenkins allowed just one hit over five innings while fanning six in the opener for the Rangers.
NV highlights — Game 1: Luke Jenkins 5 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 6 K; T Moore 2-3, run, RBI; Garren Gooler 2-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Logan Stevenson 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Colton Rowe 2-3, run, RBI.
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 9-9, COLTON 2-8: At Colton, starters Sawyer Jensen and Isaac De Boer combined for 14 strikeouts over nine innings for the Knights, who play at Grandview on Tuesday.
SC highlights — Game 1: Sawyer Jansen 5 IP, 8 K, 2 BB; Rykker Schilperoort 2-4; Matt Roedel 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Isaac De Boer 4 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 1-3, 4 runs; Isaac De Boer 1-3, 2b; Matt Roedel 1-3, 2b.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER 19-31, TOPPENISH 4-20: At Granger, Gema Marin pitched a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and Sydney Sharp went a combined 7 for 8 with 11 RBI to lead the Spartans to a sweep.
Granger highlights — Game 1: Gema Marin 5 IP, no hits, 7 K; Sydney Sharp 4-4, 2b, 5 RBI; Jasmine Escobar 2-2, 2b, 3 RBI; Jasmin Vasquez 6 sb. Game 2: Sharp 3-4, 6 RBI; Cassie Morago 2-3, 5 RBI; Jaylin Golob 4 RBI; Vasquez 5 sb.
-
WHITE SWAN 8-6, MORTON-WHITE PASS 7-11: At White Swan, pitcher Lovey Van Pelt fanned seven and was 3-for-4 with two doubles while freshman Emily Haggerty had two hits and two RBI for the Cougars in the first game.
WS highlights — Game 1: Lovey Van Pelt CG, 7 K, 3-4, 2 2b; Emily Haggerty 2-2, 2 RBI. Game 2: Eliza Bass 3-3.
-
MABTON 10-15, RIVERSIDE-MEAD JV 2-0: At Spokane, Malloree Simpson threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the first game and she homered with three RBI in the second for the Vikings.
Highlights — Game 1: Trinity Barajas 2-2, 2 runs; Jentry Simpson 1-4, 2 runs; Malloree Simpson 1-2, 4 runs, threw 2-hitter, 10 K; Lily Villa 2-4 2 RBI. Game 2: Jentry Simpson 3 runs; Malloree Simpson 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, pitching 5 K; Lily Villa 1-2, 2 RBI; Areceli Reyna 1-2, 2 RBI; Trinity Barajas 3 runs.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 3, SELAH 0: At Selah, Brandon Garcia scored a goal and assisted on another in the second half to help the unbeaten Red Devils pull away in their conference opener. East Valley (4-0) hosts Ellensburg on Tuesday.
In other matches Saturday, Othello edged Grandview 3-2 and Ephrata clipped Prosser 1-0.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, EV, Diego Lopez (Carson Knautz) 50:00; 2, EV, Brandon Garcia, 56:00; 3, EV, Eli Juarez (Brandon Garcia), 67:00.
Saves: Sam Gonzalez (EV) 3, Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 2, LAKE STEVENS 1: At Lake Stevens, goals by Edwin Guillen and Corbin Herrera sparked the Cadets, who start CBBN play on Tuesday hosting Sunnyside at 7 p.m.
First half: 1, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Martin Diaz), 29:00.
Second half: 2, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Adrian Zamora), 57:00; 3, LS, Lucas Joehnk (PK), 75:00.
-
HIGHLAND 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At Highland, Alex Ramos netted two goals in the first half and the unbeaten Scotties earned their third straight shutout. Highland (3-0) hosts Granger on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Alex Ramos (Ruben Lozano); 2, Highland, Ramos.
Second half: 3, Highland, Lozano (Jose Perez).
-
TOPPENISH 1, WAHLUKE 1: At Toppenish, Rafael Garcia scored Toppenish’s goal in the first half as the Wildcats moved to 2-1-1 and will host Zillah on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 17:00.
Second half: 2, Wahluke, 70:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 3, Wahluke 6.
-
GIRLS GOLF
WENATCHEE INVITE
2A-1A team scores: Selah 327, Quincy 328, East Valley 350, Ephrata 362, Chelan 372.
Top locals: Lori Becker (Se) 90, Macy Taylor (EV) 111, Kaitlin Panarello (Se) 115, Kara Heater (EV) 117, Josslyn Spargin (EV) 118, Elessar Grajeda (EV) 121, Laney Hutchinson (EV) 122, Jacey Sutt (Se) 122.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.