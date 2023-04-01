West Valley’s Brady Komstadius won a playoff on the first hole to capture the individual title at Friday’s Joe Lenberg Classic at Apple Tree Golf Course.
Komstadius, a senior, carded a 74 along with Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen and won the playoff with a par on the 18th hole. Moses Lake’s Quinten Whittall finished third a stroke back with a 75.
Central Valley of Spokane edged Kamiakin by a stroke, 319 to 320, for the team victory.
West Valley, which got 83s from Kaden Freisz and Pierson Kloster, was third with 328. Led by Dallin Kibbe’s 84, Zillah was eighth overall and the top 1A team.
East Valley’s Ayden Kline and Grandview’s Travis Hoffard tied for 10th with rounds of 81.
Davis hosted the boys tournament, which had 107 golfers from 24 schools.
Team scores: Central Valley 319, Kamiakin 320, West Valley 328, Moses Lake 335, Cheney 336, Chiawana 352, Southridge 356, Zillah 361, East Valley 368, Royal 369, Hanford 371, Goldendale 375, Eisenhower 388, Selah 395, Ellensburg 418, Blaine 439, Cascade 455, Davis 465, Wapato 528.
Winner: Brady Komstadius (WV) 74, won playoff over Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen.
Local highlights: Ayden Kline (EV) 81, Travis Hoffard (Grandview) 81, Kaden Freisz (WV) 83, Pierson Kloster (WV) 83, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 84, Dillon Pratt (Cle Elum) 85, Luke Moore (Z) 86, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 87, Ike O’Leary (Go) 88, Colton Owen (WV) 88, Jackson Large (Go) 90, Maverick Pastor (Ike) 92, Mark Stephens (Ike) 93, Preston Sluder (EV) 94, Jack Champoux (Se) 94, Henry Paul (EV) 95, Sean Case (WV) 95, Mason Muffett (Z) 95, Drew Lukas (Se) 96, Lane Sealock (Z) 96, Dylan Richards (Ell) 97, Alex Gout (EV) 98, Logan Telford (Go) 98, Jacob Bobb (Wap) 99.
