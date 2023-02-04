TUKWILA — Surging up the field in the second half of their six-game series, West Valley's Hannah Betterton and Davis' Layla Hall earned top-10 finishes at the Class 4A state bowling championships on Friday at Bowlero Lanes.
Betterton, a sophomore, closed with games of 189, 206 and 191 to place seventh with a series of 1,042. It was the Rams' best individual state finish since 2009.
Hall, a junior, gained ground with her final two games of 191 and 189 for a 1,011 series that lifted her to ninth.
Betterton's teammate Haley Hammontree, a junior, placed 13th with a 980 series and a 207 high game.
Class 4A: 1, Hayden Bennett (Kamiakin) 1,162. Local: 7, Hannah Betterton (West Valley) 1,042 (206, 191, 189); 9, Layla Hall (Davis) 1,011 (191, 189, 165); 13, Haley Hammontree (West Valley) 980 (207, 178, 159); 40, Naikeeley Tabayoyan (Eisenhower) 815 (170); 47, Aibyn Gutierrez (Eisenhower) 747.
Class 2A-1A: 1, Piper Chalmers (W.F. West) 1,206. Local: 45, Amya Hart (Selah) 737.
