Eisenhower vs West Valley bowling
West Valley's Hannah Betterton bowls against Eisenhower Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Nob Hill Lanes in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

TUKWILA — Surging up the field in the second half of their six-game series, West Valley's Hannah Betterton and Davis' Layla Hall earned top-10 finishes at the Class 4A state bowling championships on Friday at Bowlero Lanes.

Betterton, a sophomore, closed with games of 189, 206 and 191 to place seventh with a series of 1,042. It was the Rams' best individual state finish since 2009.

Hall, a junior, gained ground with her final two games of 191 and 189 for a 1,011 series that lifted her to ninth.

Betterton's teammate Haley Hammontree, a junior, placed 13th with a 980 series and a 207 high game.

Class 4A: 1, Hayden Bennett (Kamiakin) 1,162. Local: 7, Hannah Betterton (West Valley) 1,042 (206, 191, 189); 9, Layla Hall (Davis) 1,011 (191, 189, 165); 13, Haley Hammontree (West Valley) 980 (207, 178, 159); 40, Naikeeley Tabayoyan (Eisenhower) 815 (170); 47, Aibyn Gutierrez (Eisenhower) 747.

Class 2A-1A: 1, Piper Chalmers (W.F. West) 1,206. Local: 45, Amya Hart (Selah) 737.

Having started here in the Herald-Republic sports department a few lifetimes ago, it's been my privilege to cover the high school beat in the Valley since 1987. Over the years I've tagged along with our teams to every corner of the state and somehow haven't missed a Mat Classic in Tacoma since it began in 1989 or the state cross country championships. My wife and I, both CWU graduates, raised a daughter here and love to spend time hiking on any trails from the Greenway to the Pacific Crest. When that energy isn't available, any coffee shops or breweries work just fine. Cheers! 

