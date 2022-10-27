For the last month, West Valley’s cross country program has been trying to get everybody healed up and ready to go for when it really mattered.
That day came Thursday and the Rams were plenty ready.
The fourth-ranked boys sent a strong message about their intent for a run at a state trophy with a 1-2-3 finish and colossal 57-point victory and the girls punched their ticket to Pasco as well at the CBBN district championships at Franklin Park.
West Valley junior Caden Casteel and Eisenhower senior Isabela Alvarado were repeat winners and comfortably so, both surging away over the final mile for 16-second victories.
The top two teams and 14 individuals qualified for the Class 4A state meet at Sun Willows Golf Course on Nov. 5.
That West Valley’s boys won was certainly no shock — the Rams were impressive winners last year with only one senior and they were 12-0 in league duals this season. But after Casteel crossed the finish in 16 minutes, 5 seconds for a Franklin Park career best, seniors Max Hutton and Emil Miller streamed across in second and third and West Valley was on its way to a scant team score of 23 points.
Not only did West Valley put its scoring five in the top 10, but its entire seven-runner squad finished among the top 15. And more good news came with the seventh-place finish of sophomore Boden Alderson, who hadn’t raced in nearly four weeks with a foot injury.
Moses Lake edged Eisenhower for the second state berth, but the Cadets got two individual qualifiers in Nathan Johnson and Oscar Lopez. They will be joined in Pasco by Sunnyside sophomore Andrew Garcia.
West Valley’s girls have been even more depleted recently due to injuries with two of their top three — Skye Stenehjem and Nicole Murdock — held out of last week’s league meet.
But the Rams got everybody to the starting line on Thursday and finished a solid second behind eighth-ranked Wenatchee, 38 to 49.
Junior Katie Murdock led her team in fourth, running 19:46 for her first time under 20 minutes on the three-mile course. Stenehjem and Nicole Murdock, neither of whom had raced since Oct. 8, finished in sixth and eighth to secure a second straight trip to Pasco.
Alvarado gained nearly all of her hefty winning margin over the final mile to finish in 19:01. She will be joined at state by freshman teammate Katherine Mickelson, who ran fifth in 19:48 and slashed nearly two minutes off her time from the Sunfair Invitational.
More district racing is ahead with Apple Ridge Run hosting the SCAC meet on Friday followed by the CWAC-GSL regional on Saturday.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 23, Moses Lake 80, Eisenhower 86, Wenatchee 93, Sunnyside 117, Eastmont 135, Davis 190.
Winner: Caden Casteel (WV) 16:05.
Local highlights: 2, Max Hutton (WV) 16:21; 3, Emil Miller (WV) 16:23; 4, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 16:24; 5, Andrew Garcia (S) 16:29; 7, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:34; 10, Charlie Naught (WV) 16:45; 11, Elijah Krueger (WV) 16:48; 14, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 17:00; 15, Eli Roberts (WV) 17:00; 17, Alexzander Osorio (S) 17:13; 18, Nemiah Villanueva (Ike) 17:15; 19, Jacen Reyes (Ike) 17:19.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 38, West Valley 49, Moses Lake 83, Eisenhower 91, Eastmont 103, Sunnyside 190, Davis inc.
Winner: Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 19:01.
Local highlights: 4, Katie Murdock (WV) 19:46; 5, Katherine Mickelson (WV) 19:48; 6, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 19:49; 8, Nicole Murdock (WV) 20:07; 14, Margo Fillmore (WV) 20:31; 17, Sage Andersen (WV) 20:57; 18, Sophia Carrillo (Davis) 21:01; 20, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 21:04; 24, Caris Cuevas (Ike) 21:49.
Goldendale boys on to state
NACHES HEIGHTS — With three finishers in the top four, Goldendale cruised to victory at Thursday’s EWAC district boys cross country meet at Apple Ridge Run.
Sean Henrikson’s runner-up finish led the Timberwolves to a 31-point winning margin and trip to the state championships in Pasco on Nov. 5.
The top two teams and 14 individuals qualified for state. The EWAC girls are competing in a District 5-6 regional on Saturday at Liberty Bell.
Team scores: Goldendale 30, Tri-Cities Prep 61, Mabton 80, Granger 91, Highland 125, White Swan 133.
Winner: Ciaran St. Hilaire (TCP) 15:45.
Local highlights: 2, Sean Henrikson (Go) 17:05; 3, Raymond Holycross (Go) 17:43; 4, Isaac Call (Go) 17:46; 5, Brian Cortez (M) 18:08; 6, Adan Zuniga (M) 18:14; 7, Orlando Isiordia (Gr) 18:15; 8, Ethan Hamilton (WS) 18:28; 10, Elliot Grindling (Go) 18:43; 11, Hayden Connell (Go) 18:49; 12, Cristian Equihua (Gr) 18:52; 13, Jake Emmans (H) 18:57; 15, Simon Grindling (Go) 19:18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.