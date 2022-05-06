West Valley’s second-ranked baseball team kept its offense in high gear on Friday.
And its win streak.
John Sullivan drove in three runs and Drew Johnson had three hits in the opener and Brody Mills homered in the nightcap as the Rams swept Davis 15-5 and 8-3 to close out the regular season with a 17-game win streak at Pete Orgill Field.
Having not lost since a league-opening setback at Wenatchee on March 22, West Valley completed CBBN play at 17-1 and will take a 19-1 overall record into the district championship game on its home field next Friday at 5 p.m.
The Rams will host No. 2 seed Moses Lake in the title game. The Chiefs swept Sunnyside on Friday to finish 15-3 with all three losses to West Valley last month.
In the opener, WV’s top three batters in the lineup — Johnson, Jackson May and Brody Mills — were 6-for-10. Davis plated five runs in the bottom of the second to pull within 8-5, but the Rams responded with six runs in the top of the third.
Steven Johnson pitched a complete game in the second contest, finishing with no walks and seven strikeouts. Mills, who threw four innings in the opener, drove in three runs and Jackson May was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.
Corbyn Aills and Tyrell Waddle were 2-for-3 and Kenan Rottman had two RBI in the second game for Davis.
The Pirates (9-9 league, 10-10 overall) earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Eastmont in a district play-in game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Eisenhower travels to Wenatchee for the other play-in game.
Tuesday’s winners advance to a loser-out game on Friday at the higher seed.
Highlights — Game 1: Cody Leaverton (WV) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 3-4, 2 runs; John Sullivan (WV) 1-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brandt Kneisler (WV) 2 RBI; Brody Mills (WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI, 4 IP, 3 hits, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Steven Johnson (WV) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Trent Williams (D) 1-2, run, RBI; Jose Barrios (D) 1-1, run, RBI. Game 2: S. Johnson (WV) CG, 7 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Mills (WV) 2-4, HR, run, 3 RBI; D. Johnson (WV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson May (WV) 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 2-3, 2b, run; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 1-1, 2b, RBI; Tyrell Waddle (D) 2-3, run; Kenan Rottman (D) 1-3, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
