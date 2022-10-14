With three games left in the CBBN football season, the coveted top four spots have a trio of front-runners followed by a desperate chase for fourth.
For further clarity, Friday’s games will certainly help.
In the first year of a regional alliance with the Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference, the CBBN will have four spots in the Week 10 crossovers that will determine Eastern Washington’s five qualifiers for the Class 4A state playoffs.
Our top two teams will have the benefit of hosting those games and the CBBN’s two unbeatens — Sunnyside and Moses Lake at 3-0 — will clash on Friday.
Since an 0-3 nonleague start, the Grizzlies have averaged 36 points while overpowering West Valley, Eastmont and Eisenhower in the second half. Receiver-turned-quarterback Brent Maldonado threw for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns in those three games.
Moses Lake, the defending champion, has won four straight since a close loss to Kamiakin, and that run includes an impressive 25-22 win over Central Valley of Spokane. The Mavericks were without reigning league MVP Brock Clark the last two weeks with a knee injury.
You can bet Sunnyside is eager for this rematch, having lost to Moses Lake last year 23-22 on a touchdown and two-point conversion with 11 seconds left.
Moses Lake still has to face West Valley and Eastmont while Sunnyside finishes with Wenatchee and Davis.
The CBBN’s champion and top seed will host the winner of a midweek play-in game between the GSL No. 3 and MCC No. 4. The CBBN’s runner-up will host the MCC’s No. 3 seed.
Eastmont sits at 3-1 and after a nonleaguer at Skyline on Saturday the Wildcats finish with Eisenhower and Moses Lake. The CBBN’s No. 3 team will play its crossover at the MCC champion and third-ranked Chiawana is on track for that, having defeated Richland 39-27.
In the chase for the CBBN’s No. 4 seed, West Valley, Wenatchee and Eisenhower have one win apiece. WV is aiming to close out its sixth straight city championship on Friday at Eisenhower and then finishes with Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
The No. 4 seed will get the same formidable crossover pairing as the No. 3, earning a trip to Spokane to face the GSL No. 1, which is likely to be fourth-ranked Gonzaga Prep. Central Valley will have something to say about that on Friday when it hosts the Bullpups.
The fifth state qualifier will come from MCC No. 2 vs. GSL No. 2. It’s a pretty sweet deal for the GSL since all three of its 4A teams will make the playoff crossovers with two having home games.
Next year the state berths for the regional alliance reduce from five to four.
The CBBN’s No. 5-6-7 teams will get Week 10 games against 4A or 3A schools from the GSL and MCC.
-
CWAC’s narrow path
Heading into the second week of October, final decisions between the CWAC and GSL still hadn’t been made concerning the Week 10 crossovers and other matters. But it finally got worked out Wednesday.
Here’s the scenario: The GSL’s No. 1 advances directly to the 2A state playoffs with the other two berths coming from a pair of games — GSL No. 3 at CWAC No. 1 and CWAC No. 2 at GSL No. 2.
Pretty harsh stuff considering the two leagues have seven schools each. But looking at the allocations, the CWAC actually has only one berth in football this fall and will return to two next year. Presumably, with four state berths available in 2023, the CWAC will have a more equitable situation.
Othello took the lead for the league title and crossover home game, defeating Prosser 28-17 last week to push its record to 4-0. The Huskies play at Ellensburg on Friday and finish with East Valley two weeks later.
Shadle Park is 4-0 in the GSL and will play Clarkston (3-1) next week.
For other crossover games, the CWAC’s No. 3 and 5 seeds will host games in Week 10.
-
Pac-12 lands ‘Dawgs
Just a few days apart, Ellensburg’s twin towers of Olivia Anderson and Gavin Marrs made their college choices.
And it was a slam dunk for the Pac-12.
The 6-foot-11 Marrs committed to Oregon State on Sept. 27 and the 6-6 Anderson followed a week later with a commitment to Washington. The Pac-12 was in hot pursuit of Anderson, who had offers from Utah and Colorado in addition to Michigan.
Presently, Anderson is part of Ellensburg’s front line on the volleyball team, which includes 6-4 Alana Marrs, Gavin’s sophomore sister, and 6-1 Parker Lyyski.
-
Tracking the numbers
While Skyler Cassel’s torrid pace dipped a little last week, the West Valley quarterback remains on pace to overtake Kellen Moore’s all-time single-season Valley record for passing yardage.
Through six games, Cassel has connected on 159 of 243 passes for 2,252 yards and 20 touchdowns. That’s an average of 375 yards per game with a high game of 460 against Sunnyside.
In 2006, Moore completed 239 of 310 passes for 3,606 yards in a 10-game season.
-
From the sideline
Eisenhower’s girls will have the cross country program’s mighty CBBN win streak of 144 dual meets put to a serious test next Thursday when they trek to Wenatchee.
The Cadets were 6-0 in the first all-league meet last month, edging Wenatchee 27-30, but the Panthers have since risen to No. 8 in the 4A state poll while Ike’s No. 2 runner, Olive Clark, has left the program for personal reasons.
- After running a career-best 18:51 for 5,000 meters on Saturday, Wapato senior Diana Carmargo was named a WIAA athlete of the week.
- The annual Valley Swimming Championships will be held Saturday at Lions Pool. The first event begins at 10 a.m.
