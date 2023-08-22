High school teams throughout the Yakima Valley spent their first fall practices indoors as wildfire smoke blanketed the area on Monday.
Prosser athletic director Jackson Haak outlined a contingency plan for his coaches Sunday and said the Mustangs found ample gym space for everyone, including the girls swim team that utilizes an outdoor pool, to complete a full practice Monday. Skies began clearing Tuesday, starting in Ellensburg, where Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Association state athletic director of the year Cole Kanyers also made sure everyone stayed inside on Monday.
"This is probably the seventh or eighth year in my 10 years in Ellensburg where we’ve dealt with this, so it's kind of commonplace anymore," Kanyers said.
Monday was the first day of practice for girls soccer, volleyball, cross country and girls swimming. Football practice started across the Valley on Aug. 16.
Prosser football managed to hold its first full pads practice outdoors Saturday thanks to an 8 a.m. start before Air Quality Index levels surpassed 100. That's when the state Department of Health recommends limiting outdoor activities, and teams must go inside once the AQI goes above 150.
An AQI between 51 and 100 means athletes with health conditions such as asthma should limit outdoor activities.
West Valley and Ellensburg were among the football teams forced to practice inside Saturday as they look to accumulate the 10 practices and a jamboree needed for player to be eligible for their season openers on Sept. 1. Kanyers said WIAA won't make any exceptions due to wildfire smoke, although sometimes teams may be allowed to practice on Sundays if necessary.
Haak kept a close eye on the Washington Smoke Blog Tuesday and called his coaches with good news shortly after AQI levels dropped down below 50. Classes started Tuesday for the Yakima School District and West Valley begins Wednesday, adding another challenge to West Valley athletic director Jeff Jamieson's job of finding gym space if smoke keeps his football, cross country, girls soccer and slow pitch softball teams indoors.
"You kind of plan for it and hope you don’t have to do it," Jamieson said. "But we’re just happy to be able to have a spot and everybody had two, two and a half hour practice blocks."
