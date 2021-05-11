200209-yh-sports-wrh-cbbndistrict-1029.jpg
Action from the championship round of the CBBN district wrestling championships at Davis High School in Yakima, Wash.

The WIAA’s Representative Assembly passed seven of 10 proposed amendments on Monday, six of which will go into effect in the fall with the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Among the seven approved, Class 1A athletic programs will be allowed to use eighth-graders with league approval and two-day wrestling tournaments that exceed 16-man brackets will count as one team date rather than two.

A proposal to expand regular-season basketball seasons from 20 games failed by one vote. The proposal, the latest of several seeking an expansion, would’ve allowed teams to count a multiple-day tournament as just one of its 20 dates, giving teams an opportunity to play as many as 23 games.

The amendment required 21 votes to pass with 60-percent approval and it received 20.

In other news, Wapato principal David Blakney was elected to continue his District 5 position on the Executive Board.

For further details on the amendments, see

www.wiaa.com.