The WIAA’s Representative Assembly passed seven of 10 proposed amendments on Monday, six of which will go into effect in the fall with the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Among the seven approved, Class 1A athletic programs will be allowed to use eighth-graders with league approval and two-day wrestling tournaments that exceed 16-man brackets will count as one team date rather than two.
A proposal to expand regular-season basketball seasons from 20 games failed by one vote. The proposal, the latest of several seeking an expansion, would’ve allowed teams to count a multiple-day tournament as just one of its 20 dates, giving teams an opportunity to play as many as 23 games.
The amendment required 21 votes to pass with 60-percent approval and it received 20.
In other news, Wapato principal David Blakney was elected to continue his District 5 position on the Executive Board.
