NACHES HEIGHTS — White Swan senior Noah Sanchez capped an unbeaten season with a boys victory at Thursday’s EWAC cross country championships at Apple Ridge Run.
Sanchez, who won all five of his races since Feb. 25, covered the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 36 seconds to win by nearly a minute.
Junior teammate Virginia Yelechchin was the highest-placing local in the girls race, finishing third.
BOYSWinner: Noah Sanchez (White Swan) 17:36 (3 miles).
Local highlights: 3, Jeremiah Salinas (Mabton) 18:50; 4, Brian Cortez (M) 19:01; 5, Orlando Isiordia (Granger) 19:58; 9, Jonathan Bustamante (G) 21:39; 10, Jacob Ford (Highland) 21:52.
GIRLSWinner: Presley Smith (Tri-Cities Prep) 21:37.
Local highlights: 3, Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 23:20; 4, Niveah Martinez (H) 24:37; 10, Melanie Bass (WS) 27:19.
FOOTBALL
EWAC
GRANGER 78, WHITE SWAN 46: At White Swan, Diego Cantu scored four touchdowns and the Spartans scored the second-most points in school history Thursday night.
Granger rushed for over 300 yards for the fourth time in five games and it was the third game in which the Spartans didn’t punt. Other scoring and statistics were not available.
The Spartans, who led 44-16 at halftime, nearly took down a half-century school record. Granger defeated Mabton 81-0 in 1966.
White Swan’s Chance Abrams threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
In Tuesday’s crossover round, Granger (3-1 West, 4-1 overall) will host River View while White Swan faces Dayton-Waitsburg.
Granger 16 28 14 20 — 78
White Swan 8 8 16 14 — 46
WS—Kupkana Leavitt 48 pass from Chance Abrams (Leavitt pass from Abrams)
WS—Leavitt 62 pass from Abrams (Abrams run)
WS—Ulises Ceballos 42 pass from Abrams (Victor Broncheau run)
WS—Leavitt 50 pass from Abrams (Leavitt pass from Abrams)
WS—Steven Verway 38 run (Verway pass from Abrams)
WS—Abrams 24 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — White Swan, Verway 10-64, Leavitt 8-101, Abrams 3-10, Broncheau 12-52, Robert Haggerty 5-25, Alejandro Ramirez 1-1.
PASSING — White Swan, Abrams 18-32-1-260, Vance LaDuea 1-1-0-20.
RECEIVING — White Swan, Leavitt 13-212, Ceballos 2-42, Verway 1-10, Donovan Watlamet 2-16.
CLE ELUM 45, HIGHLAND 10: At Cle Elum, Cameron Sattler threw five touchdown passes and Jacob DePue and Griffin Bator had two scores apiece as the Warriors finished a 4-0 run through the West Division.
Noah Dupleich ran for 85 yards and a touchdown for Cle Elum, which will host unbeaten Burbank on Tuesday.
Highland 0 0 0 10 — 10
Cle Elum 32 6 7 0 — 45
High—Jorge Villfan 15 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Jesus Silva Kick)
High—FG Silva 30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING — Highland: Fabian Pacheco 8-43, Marco Ramirez 9-26, Gonzalez 2-22, Anthony Hallman 1-6, Moises Madrigal 1-1, Silva 2-(minus-5), Isaias Escamilla 4- (minus-11)
PASSING — Highland: Escamilla 4-15-1-35, Gonzalez 3-5-1-53.
RECEIVING — Highland: Villafan 3-37, Silva 1-35, Luis Alcala 2-8, Fabian Pacheco 1-8.
GIRLS SWIMMING
11-DIVE MEET AT EASTMONT
Winner: Valerie McCray (Eastmont) 370.7.
Local highlights: 8, Emma Fischer (Davis) 267.8; 13, Sarah Shannon (Eisenhower) 93.15 (8 dives).