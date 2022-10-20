For the last 12 years there’s been something about West Valley volleyball that has always looked the same.
Aside from all the winning, that is.
For all these seasons the image has been strikingly similar — tall, agile, skilled and powerful — and it’s been so long that the sisterhood seemed without end.
Well, it finally is ending.
Senior Kennedy Webb, an all-league outside hitter since she arrived as a freshman, is authoring the final chapter of the remarkable Webb sisters, who have patrolled the upper reaches between the pins in the CBBN and CWAC since 2011 and have achieved just about every goal the sport has to offer.
First there was Bridgette, who played on back-to-back state championship teams and continued on at Central Washington University. Then came Parker, who is currently rising higher and higher through Portland State’s all-time career records for kills. After they had moved on deep into their college careers, it was Kennedy’s turn with the Rams.
“They always gave me something to look
up to and try to be like,” Kennedy said during a break in practice this week. “It wasn’t like competing, but more of an inspiration to work my way up to where they were.”
There’s athletic inspiration all through the family of Jeff and Billie Webb, with the 6-foot-9 Jeff having played basketball at the University of Portland and Billie having played collegiate volleyball at Western Montana. Bridgette reached 6-2 as a senior and possessed the athleticism to be a full-rotation middle blocker, and Parker, who played with her older sister in 2013 and 2014, was a 6-1 right-side hitter who could also handle any backrow chores.
As the third in line, Kennedy was always taller than her classmates in elementary school. So was her destiny set?
“I’ve always enjoyed volleyball and I’m sure part of that was being in the gym all the time watching my sisters play,” she said. “I used to play basketball but stopped my freshman year because I just didn’t like it as much. I never felt like I had to play because my sisters did and were so successful. I’ve just always enjoyed more than any other sport.”
Kennedy, at 6-1, has been more of a true outside hitter and her biggest moments came on the first day of the 4A state tournament in the SunDome last year. With the Rams going in seeded 14th, Kennedy’s 21 kills and 20 digs powered West Valley to a five-set win over No. 3 Lake Stevens and then she followed up with 22 kills and 12 digs in another five-setter to help push her team into the final four.
That run in the SunDome led to the stellar program’s 18th state trophy, including the fifth in the top four with a Webb on the floor — and in Kennedy’s final season the Rams are ranked third in the state’s 4A RPI.
“After four years it feels a little weird being in my last season here,” she said. “We’re having a great time and working hard and really want to get back to state and play well again. It’s a little sad to think this is my last season, but it’s also exciting to think of what’s next.”
And here, too, the path was laid out impressively by her sisters, who both took their talent far beyond the high school and club level.
After a redshirt year, Bridgette played at CWU for four seasons, amassing 692 kills and 289 blocks while earning all-GNAC honors as a junior and senior. Parker made an instant impact at Portland State, pounding 204 kills as a true freshman in 2017. With a medical redshirt and extra COVID eligibility, she remains a force in the Big Sky Conference and is currently second on the team in kills. Her career tally of 1,318 ranks seventh in program history.
For Jeff and Billie, the biggest challenge came just before the pandemic in the fall of 2019. Kennedy was a freshman starter at West Valley while Bridgette was in her final and most impactful season at CWU and Parker was leading PSU in kills as a sophomore.
It will be much easier next fall. Kennedy will embark on her collegiate career just up the road at CWU, playing for her club coach Mario Andaya.
“Seeing what Bridgette experienced and knowing what the culture is like, that’s why I’m so excited about going to Central,” she said. “Mario has been there for a long time (27 years) and has an established program. I know it’s right for me.”
With one week left in the regular season, Kennedy is down to her final two CBBN matches, including Tuesday’s home finale against Eastmont. That will bring a close to a sisterhood that won 104 of 111 league matches for West Valley.
Thanks to that connection, she’s ready for more.
“I’ve been lucky to see my sisters playing at the next level, showing me the way and giving me something to work toward,” she said. “They introduced me to what’s next.”
