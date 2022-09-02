SELAH — With everyone kneeling in the post-game huddle, Selah's young football team did what it was told: Stand up if this was your first Friday night game.
A large majority of blue jerseys rose up.
"We have a really young team," said Clayton Westfall, one of the few senior veterans, "but every single player shows huge potential and they're working as hard as they can on every play."
After a shot to the chest in the first half, that potential showed up after the break as the Vikings — with the tireless Westfall leading the way — rallied behind a quickly shored-up defense to beat Davis 17-14 Friday night at Karl Graf Field.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Westfall, one of only two returning all-leaguers for Selah, provided 10 unanswered points, kicking a 20-yard field goal on the last play of the first half and then scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard reception from Evan Kinley in the third quarter.
A defense that yielded three long drives and two touchdowns to Davis in the first half found its stride as the evening wore on, blanking the Pirates in the second half and denying the visitors a first down in the fourth quarter.
"In the first half our tackling was shoddy," said Westfall, a defensive end. "But we caught up to the speed of the game. We faced some adversity in the first half, but we got in the locker room and refocused. Once we figured out we could hang with a 4A school, we went for it."
"Good for our kids," said coach Scott Ditter, who's entering his 11th season at Selah. "This was a good growing-up game for us. We lost a big senior class and we've come into the season without much experience. This helps."
Kinley, a junior who shared time with sophomore Colton Shea, was 4-for-4 for 55 yards on the go-ahead drive. Kinley and Shea combined for 202 yards.
With the lead and leaning on its defense, Selah's inexperience gave the Pirates a big opportunity in the fourth quarter when Shea overthrew a route and Davis linebacker Jonny Cordoba returned an interception to Selah's 15 with 7:38 left in the game.
But Davis managed just two yards on three plays, hurt itself when an offside penalty nullified a touchdown pass, and ultimately missed a 35-yard field goal attempt.
The beginning of the game was much different as Davis opened with a 98-yard scoring drive and followed up with an 80-yard march in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. The Pirates, who also have a young squad with only two returning all-league players, gained 208 yards on their three possessions in the first half.
Senior Rigoberto Martinez ran for 16 yards on 76 carries and scored a touchdown, and junior quarterback Jason Chavez threw for 76 yards and ran for 46 yards and Davis' first score.
Davis plays its home opener next Friday against Ellensburg and then opens CBBN play at West Valley on Sept. 16.
Selah remains at home for the next two weeks, hosting Okanogan on Friday before jumping into CWAC play against Ellensburg for a Saturday afternoon game on Sept. 17.
Davis=7=7=0=0=—=14
Selah=0=10=7=0=—=17
Davis — Jason Chavez 1 run (Sergio Soto kick)
Selah — Nick Yochum 2 pass from Evan Kinley (Clayton Westfall kick)
Davis — Rigoberto Martinez 6 run (Soto kick)
Selah — FG Westfall 20
Selah — Westfall 14 pass from Kinley (Westfall kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Martinez 16-76, Chavez 10-46, Julian Gonzalez 2-42, Jacob Alcala 3-9, Jayden Corbray 1-3, Morgan Rodriguez 2-minus-2. Selah, Westfall 16-73, Kinley 3-20, Dylan Hawkins 2-5, Clayton McMillin 1-5, Jimy Lee 1-3, Keaton Pitzer 1-minus-1, Colton Shea 1-minus-7, Team 3-minus-14.
PASSING — Davis, Chavez 8-16-0-76. Selah, Kinley 11-16-0-115, Shea 9-15-1-87.
RECEIVING — Davis, Becken Murphy 3-27, Jamasen Carter 1-34, Juan Munguia 1-7, Corbray 1-6, Rodriguez 1-2, Martinez 1-0. Selah, Yochum 6-50, McMillin 4-50, Westfall 4-36, Pitzer 4-43, Tate Sande 2-23.
