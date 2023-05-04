So deep is West Valley's boys golf team that it's difficult to stand out. It's a lineup that's interchangeable from day to day and at one all-CBBN meet this spring the Rams swept the top six places.
It's a spirited intrasquad competition that has repeatedly broken the school's team-scoring record and, yes, makes it a challenge to stand out.
But Trey LeCheminant does anyway.
After a slightly wayward dip around spring break, the senior has locked into his sweet spot, shooting rounds of 68, 68, 66 and 69 on four different courses over a 12-day span that included a stellar career best of 5-under 66 on his home course at Apple Tree.
"I had a great start at Black Rock in our first league meet (68), but then I had a few tournaments where I wasn't that sharp," he said during a recent break at his home away from home, the driving range. "I told myself, OK, just keep doing the work. Keep doing that and it'll come. What I wanted more than anything this season was more consistency and that's what this feels like now."
Indeed, starting with a 4-under 68 at Palouse Ridge in Pullman followed the next day by a 3-under 68 at Yakima Elks. Then, after his beauty of a scorecard at Apple Tree on April 25, he toured Three Lakes near Wenatchee with a 69 on Monday.
"The biggest difference now is I know what my game is. I'm not as crazy aggressive as I used to be," LeCheminant explained. "I'm more concerned about not making a bogie than making a birdie. That's helped me start well, which I've always been able to do, but then close the round out. That's the consistency."
Another key has been a maturing of his nerves in the anxious moments. That was evident with his 66 at Apple Tree — not just the round but the entire day.
"That morning when I woke up I was more nervous than I'd been in a longtime," he said. "I had been playing well and now we're on our course, where I live just a mile away. OK, things are going well. Now let's see where we really are."
LeCheminant opened with a 34 on the front nine and was at 59 with two holes left. Then he bogied the par-3 17th on the island.
"I've always had a bad memory and in golf sometimes that's good," he said. "I knew I was having a good round and after the 17th I just started thinking about 18."
That sweeping par-5 doglegs left to the elevated green at the clubhouse. LeCheminant used a 3-wood off the tee and left himself 179 yards to the pin. A straight-forward shot and one he'd taken so many times before, except this was different.
"That's a full 6-iron for me and I felt good about it," he said. "But I could see the porch was full, all the coaches were there and a lot of people I know were watching. It can be hard to block that out, but I got over the shot and thought it through. I'm at my best when I'm focused on the next shot and only that."
Trusting that swing, his approach landed left of the pin — by all of four feet.
LeCheminant holed the eagle putt and had his 66.
"When I got up to the green and saw what I had left I was excited but then told myself, "You can't miss that putt,'" he said. "It was a great feeling."
West Valley has won five of the six all-league meets, losing only once in March when it didn't have its full roster. The Rams have broken 300 in each of the last three outings with their school-record tally of 287 at Yakima Elks an average of 71.75.
Brady Komstadius won the Lenberg tournament at Apple Tree in March and he tied for first with teammates Pierson Kloster and Colton Owen at Eastmont's all-league meet on April 13. Bradley Hammermeister has been No. 2 on the team in each of the last two CBBN meets.
LeCheminant, Komstadius and Hammermeister are the seniors who have plenty to motivate each other heading into the final all-league meet at Apple Tree on Tuesday followed by the 36-hole district tournament at Three Lakes on May 15-16.
A year ago, LeCheminant won the district title by six strokes with his two junior teammates in the top five. The Rams stormed to the team title by 24 strokes and headed off to the Class 4A state championships in Olympia, where they made the cut but were unable to make a move on the second day and finished eighth.
LeCheminant opened with a 73 and closed with 80 to placed 13th. That's one of the reasons consistency has been a priority moving through his senior year.
"Maybe my mind wasn't mature enough to handle being in that position last year," he admitted. "Some days are like that. I hit a couple bad shots and things flew off the rails. You learn something every time you play. We've all come a long way since then."
The state course will be at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, where LeCheminant has committed to play at Spokane Community College. Whatever happens along the way this month, he's grateful that in a sport that can be so individual he has also thrived with his deep and competitive team.
"It feels like I've put all my work ethic into this," he said. "I'm a good student but, honestly, I'm doing enough to make my parents and teachers happy. I could be better if I used the same work ethic in school. But I love this and after devoting so much to it, it's nice to see the results of that.
"Even better is sharing the experience," he added. "We're all so motivated to push each other and support each other. I wouldn't be doing any of this without them. It's awesome to have a team this deep with guys who care this much about the game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.