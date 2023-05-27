TACOMA — Max Hutton couldn’t imagine winning a state title a month ago.
But when the West Valley senior found himself in position to do that late Saturday morning, he seized the opportunity.
Coming off the final turn in third, Hutton powered to a convincing victory in the 800-meter final at the Class 4A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma High School.
Hutton clocked 1 minute, 53.65 seconds to become the Rams’ first state champion in the event since J.D. Optekar won back-to-back AA titles in 1986 and 1987.
“I never thought about doing something like this until about three weeks ago,” said Hutton, who broke the school record at district in 1:53.42. “I started the season running 1:58, 1:57 — times like that. When I got it down to 1:55 we started talking about it, and then getting the 1:53 last week was big for my confidence. I thought, sure, I can do this.”
Heading into the homestretch, Hutton summoned the strength he built from cross country, where he placed 12th at last year’s state meet. He overtook Eastlake twins Connor and Justin Hom and won by over a second. Chiawana’s Ehzoc Chavez rallied for second in 1:54.82.
“I’m usually strong enough where if I’m with somebody at the finish I can get by them,” said Hutton, who qualified for state last year but didn’t make the final. “Not always, but most of the time. I’m confident in my finish.”
Hutton, who’s also trying to chase West Valley’s school record in the 400, tried a rare 800-400 double at state and found out why so few athletes attempt it. He made the 400 final but, after the draining effort in the 800, his energy level was low and he settled for eighth.
“Maybe not the smartest thing, but it was worth a try,” he said. “I’m so close to that record.”
Sunnyside’s Isai Carrera earned two 4A medals, placing third in the 400 in 50.15 and anchoring the Grizzlies to seventh in the 4x400. Carrera, whose best is 49.99, became the program’s third runner to break 50 seconds and he got close to the school record of 49.37.
The 4x400 relay, a crew of Rick Bishop, Max Garcia-Pinon, Mason Strieck and Carrera, ran 3:25.33 this season for the program’s third-fastest ever.
Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado earned her fourth state medal in two years, placing fifth in the 800 in 2:15.14. The WSU signee ran 5:00.90 in the 1,600 on Thursday.
Teammate Mary Mickelson matched Alvarado’s podium spot, placing fifth in the discus. After throwing 118-7 in her flight, Mickelson was solid and steady in the finals with marks of 125-2, 126-3 and 125-8. Ike’s boys 4x100 claimed an eighth-place medal.
West Valley junior Izaya Magana also made the podium, placing eighth in the discus at 139-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.