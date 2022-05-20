EAST WENATCHEE — West Valley senior Jackson Cluff won his two jump specialties and he helped the Rams to a first-place finish in the 4x100 at the first day of the CBBN district track and field meet at Eastmont on Thursday.
Cluff captured the high jump at 6-4 and won the long jump by over two feet at 22-3. West Valley's relay clocked 44.68.
The top two placers qualified for the Class 4A state meet in Tacoma next week. The second day of district competition will be held Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium starting at noon.
Davis' Donald Barnes prevailed in the 100 final and Sunnyside's Myles Newhouse won the 400 during the windy afternoon.
Eisenhower's girls had two winners on the track with Kara Mickelson running a career-best 57.22 in the 400 and teammate Isabela Alvarado taking the 1,600. They will duel in the 800 on Saturday.
BOYS
Team scores: Eastmont 81, Wenatchee 65, Eisenhower 60, Sunnyside 30.5, West Valley 26, Davis 25, Moses Lake 21.5.
Local highlights
100: 1, Donald Barnes (D) 11.33; 3, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.41; 4, Oliver Barron (Ike) 11.44; 5, Hector Bombela (Ike) 11.46. 400: 1, Myles Newhouse (S) 50.85; 4, Max Hutton (WV) 52.58; 5, Dane Voldman (WV) 53.59; 6, Max Garcia-Pinon (S) 53.73. 1600: 2, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:32.80; 3, Amha Alemeneh (Ike) 4:43.45; 6, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 4:45.37. 110H: 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 15.71; 3, Rick Bishop (S) 15.79; 4, Cade Golbek (WV) 15.95. 4x100: 1, West Valley (Chandler, Cluff, Teerink, Lee) 44.68; 2, Eisenhower 44.92; 5, Sunnyside 47.45.
Disc: 5, Jeffery Condardo (Ike) 117-9; 6, Jose Ochoa (Ike) 117-2. HJ: 1, Jackson Cluff (WV) 6-4; 3, Josiah Watters (WV) 6-0; 4, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-0; 6, Waddle (Ike) 5-10. LJ: 1, Cluff (WV) 22-3; 2, Kain Robledo (S) 20-2.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 75, West Valley 61, Eisenhower 57, Eastmont 48, Sunnyside 31, Moses Lake 23, Davis 16.
Local highlights
100: 3, Kati Escorcia (S) 13.07. 400: 1, Kara Mickelson (Ike) 57.22; 2, Ilene Moran (D) 1:00.96; 5, Ciera Reyes (Ike) 1:02.76. 1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:20.00; 2, Olive Clark (Ike) 5:23.99; 4, Hannah Hilton (Ike) 5:28.08; 5, Katie Murdock (WV) 5:28.73; 6, Alyssa Chavez (Ike) 5:42.30. 100H: 4, Alaina Morgan (S) 16.89. 4x100: 3, West Valley 52.72; 4, Eisenhower 53.13; 5, Davis 56.41.
Shot: 3, Maggie Alexander (WV) 31-1; 4, Leilani Johnson (D) 30-5.5; 5, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 28-4.5; 6, Anna Frank (S) 28-0. Jav: 2, Mariana Tilley (D) 91-1; 3, Alexander (WV) 89-3; 4, Frank (S) 88-4; 5, Sara Diehm (Ike) 86-4; 6, Cassidy Herringa (Ike) 84-11. LJ: 2, Morgan (S) 15-8.25; 5, Escorcia (S) 15-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.