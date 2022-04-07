When Jackson Cluff turned out for track and field this season it had been three years since he last competed in the sport. Not one bar cleared in all that time, not one jump measured.
Well, then, don’t expect too much in the early going, right?
He’s a jumper and that’s technical stuff. It takes time and certainly warmer weather.
All that may make sense, but for this West Valley senior three years of pent-up hops wasn’t interested in waiting for a 75-degree day. At the first opportunity, it wanted to be unleashed.
In the Rams’ season-opening jamboree, Cluff scaled 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump and spanned 20-10 in the long jump. A week later at the Papa Wells Invitational, he cleared 6-6 in the high jump — just two inches from a 40-year-old school record — and rode the afternoon breeze to a long jump of 22-7. Both were state-leading marks at the time and the long jump still leads the way.
Those marks suggest an athlete who has been intensely training and competing in track for his entire high school career.
“I did surprise myself, especially in the long jump,” he said. “I set some goals to start with but now I’m taking another look at those with so much of the season left.”
As a freshman who competed in track throughout junior high, Cluff produced solid marks in his first varsity season, topping 5-10 in the high jump and reaching 19-11 in the long jump while placing sixth at the CBBN district meet. He also cleared 5-10 as an eighth-grader.
But pandemic-related circumstances pulled him away from track as a sophomore and junior. Cluff did turn out two years ago but all spring sports were canceled before the first meet, and last year was not only a reduced spring season but it came before basketball.
“Last year was a shortened season and I was dealing with some knee issues when track was going on,” he explained. “Basketball was starting in May so I decided to save my body for that. Even though that season was shorter, too, I really wanted to be ready for it.”
He was.
Averaging over 15 points a game and spearheading a lockdown defense, the junior guard earned all-CBBN first-team honors and helped the Rams run through a 9-0 season with a district title. This past season, as a 5-10 senior, Cluff led West Valley in scoring and repeated as an all-leaguer.
“Making varsity as a sophomore, winning all our league games and going to state was a highlight for sure,” he said. “As a junior we didn’t have very many games but I played with a lot of older guys who were good examples to follow. I’ve always looked at basketball as my main sport and I put a lot of work into it.”
With the knees holding up and basketball behind him instead of ahead, Cluff finally turned his attention back to the track. And to another goal he suspended — chasing down his father’s marks. Scott Cluff excelled in the same events at West Valley, putting up bests of 6-4 and 22.2.5 in 1985. Jackson surpassed his dad in both events in the first two weeks.
“That was fun, and he was happy for me,” Jackson said. “I thought maybe I had a shot in the high jump when I was a sophomore. I had cleared 6-2 in practice before the season was canceled. This year I was hoping for at least 6-2 in the early season, so to be over 6-6 already is great.
“I think a lot of it is just doing so much work on increasing my vertical for basketball,” he added. “A lot of drills, jump workouts and squats. I’ve felt pretty good since we started.”
Now focused on building more strength and consistency in both events, and going higher and farther in both, Cluff looks forward to an experience he’s never had — competing at the Class 4A state championships at the end of May. And, hopefully, in more than two events.
At the Ram Relays two weeks ago, Cluff stepped away in the middle of the long jump competition to run second leg on West Valley’s 4x100. The Rams won the race in 44.39 seconds, which leads the Valley and the CBBN.
“At first I was thinking, ‘Well, if they need me.’ But that relay is fun,” he said. “That was a good time and we all think we can go faster.”
Higher, farther and now faster.
