TACOMA — Despite cool and breezy conditions, West Valley's Jackson Cluff matched his season best in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches, and placed second in the 4A division of the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state track and field championships on Friday.
Cluff, who didn't compete in the spring last year as a junior, cleared his first four heights on the first attempt and scaled 6-6 on his third and final try.
State leader AJ McGloflin of Central Valley backed that up in Tacoma, winning the high jump at 6-10, and Eastmont's Eamon Monahan was third at 6-4.
Cluff, who took three cracks at tying the school record of 6-8, will compete in the long jump on Saturday.
On a day mostly filled with track prelims, local CWAC athletes collected four 2A medals and East Valley senior Allison Bryan got two of them during a very busy day
Bryan started by placing third at 17-1.5 in the long jump, where she also had a jump of 17-0, and then qualified for Saturday's 300 hurdles final with a 47.60 prelim run. It got much tighter in the late afternoon as Bryan placed sixth in the 100 hurdles in 16.50 and 45 minutes later she qualified for Saturday's 200 final.
Fortunately Bryan will have four hours in between those races on Saturday.
Ellensburg's Joshua Boast clocked 15.84 while placing fifth in the boys 110 hurdles final, and Selah's Sierra Newell threw 110-5 for sixth in the girls discus.
Highlighting Friday's track prelims, Selah's Cooper Quigley followed up Thursday's 1,600 victory by winning his 800 heat in 1:54.68 and teammate Shaun Salveson turned in the top 400 prelim time by lowering his school record to 49.57.
Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado and Kara Mickelson ran second in their respective 4A 800 heats, running 2:14.64 and 2:17.06, and Mickelson was first in her 400 heat in 57.66.
Ellensburg's girls put themselves into contention for a team trophy in 2A as Carsyn Arlt qualified for the 100 and 200 finals, running the fastest time in the 200, and anchoring the Bulldogs to the top prelim time in the 4x100. Ellensburg's 4x200 already qualified during Thursday's prelims.
Finals start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and competition runs through 6:35 p.m.
