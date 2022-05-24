After decisively proving his superiority on the eastside this season, West Valley’s unbeaten Henry Preacher will attempt to widen that scope this week at the Class 4A state tennis tournament in Kennewick.
With a 28-0 season record, the Whitworth commit will open play in the 16-entry singles bracket on Friday against Hanford’s Sonny Bravo with quarterfinals slated for later in the day. Semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday.
Preacher didn’t drop a set in league play and won the Inland Empire title in Spokane a month ago. He will be joined in the singles bracket by teammate Alexander Garcia-Widmer, who opens in the opposite semifinal bracket against Timothy Tran of Kentridge.
West Valley will be represented in the girls tournament by the doubles team of Ellie Tweedy and Maddie Pickett.
CWAC district singles champions Kellam Adams and Lotte Steinbach of Selah will be in Seattle for the 2A state tournament. The Vikings, who swept the district team titles, also have boys and girls doubles teams in the field. Selah’s Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young and East Valley’s Henleigh Elder and Jasmine Shipley were the CWAC champions.
La Salle, Naches Valley, Highland, Granger, White Swan and Goldendale will all be represented in the three state tournaments hosted by the Yakima Tennis Club — 1A girls, 2B girls and 1A-2B boys.
La Salle’s Annika Richardson, the SCAC singles district champion, has a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals of the 12-entry 1A girls tournament, and Highland’s Lucia Martinez-Leal, the EWAC district champ, plays in the eight-entry 2B singles field.
Class 4A
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School, Kennewick.
Local qualifiers
West Valley — Boys: Henry Preacher (singles), Alexander Garcia-Widmer (singles). Girls: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (doubles).
-
Class 2A
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle.
Local qualifiers
Selah — Boys: Kellam Adams (singles), Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (doubles). Girls: Lotte Steinbach (singles), Maya Hall-Addison Ladd (doubles).
East Valley — Girls: Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (doubles).
-
Class 1A girls
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at Yakima Tennis Club.
Local qualifers
La Salle: Annika Richardson (singles).
Naches Valley: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (doubles).
-
2B girls, 1A-2B boys
When, where: Friday and Saturday, at Yakima Tennis Club.
Local qualifers
Goldendale — Boys: Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (doubles). Girls: Gwen Gilliam-Taylor Beam (doubles).
Granger — Boys: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (doubles). Girls: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (doubles).
Highland — Girls: Lucia Martinez-Leal (singles).
White Swan — Girls: Jimena Gutierrez (singles).
