Alexander Garcia-Widmer certainly knows how to recover from a setback.
The West Valley senior fell in his opening match but then reeled off three consecutive straight-set victories to place fifth in boys singles at the Class 4A state tournament in Kennewick on Saturday.
After the first-round loss, Garcia-Widmer stayed alive with back-to-back loser-out victories and then swept Leo Zhao of Camas 6-3, 6-3 Saturday morning in the final for fifth and eighth. It's the highest finish for the WV boys since Daniel Foster took second in 2016.
East Valley senior Henleigh Elder placed seventh in girls singles at the 2A state tournament in Seattle. Elder, who was part of a doubles team that placed fourth last year, was 2-2 in the singles bracket with both victories coming in straight sets.
At the Yakima Tennis Club, Goldendale's girls earned a second-place trophy in the 2B-1B tournament.
Taryn Rising and Jeslyn Berry placed third in doubles, finishing 3-1 with the lone loss to the eventual champions, and Gwen Gilliam was fourth in singles to give the Timberwolves 17 points. Chewelah won the title with 23 points.
Gilliam was part of a doubles team that placed third in doubles last year.
In the 1A-2B-1B boys tournament, Goldendale's Eli Golding and Kyden Blunt placed eighth in doubles.
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Class 4A boys
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (West Valley) d. Leo Zhao (Camas), 6-3, 6-3, placed fifth.
Class 2A girls
Singles: Henleigh Elder (East Valley) d. Emily Anderson (R.A. Long) 2-0; Emma Lungwitz (Columbia River) d. Elder (EV) 2-0, placed seventh.
Doubles: Mills-Shannon (Ephrata) d. Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (Selah) 2-1.
Class 1A-2B-1B boys
Doubles: Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Goldendale) d. Hyer-Darie (Quincy) 6-4, 6-4; Martin-Dow (East Jefferson) d. Golding-Blunt (Go) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, placed eighth.
Class 2B-1B girls
Singles: Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) d. Helen Strelow (Coupeville) 6-2, 6-3; Liberty Linklater (Okanogan) d. Gilliam (Go), placed fourth.
Liberty Linklater (Okanogan) d. Maddie Castro (Cle Elum) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Taryn Rising-Jeslyn Berry (Go) d. Torres-Reyna (Manson) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Rising-Berry (Go) d. Hernandez-Lopez (Pateros), 7-5, 6-2, placed third.
SOFTBALL
1B STATE
ALMIRA-COULEE HARTLINE 12, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 1: At Gateway Sports Complex, the Knights finished one win short of a trophy on Saturday.
ACH moved on to play Mossyrock for third and fourth. Sunnyside Christian, which beat Mossyrock 6-5 on Friday, finished 19-10.
