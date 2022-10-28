Just like last year, two things were made clear after the first day of the Class 4A state slowpitch tournament.
First of all, West Valley's bats remain vastly superior to Woodinville.
And secondly, Chiawana is still the team to beat.
With Kenidee Holden doing enough damage on her own to win the game, the fourth-seeded Rams defeated No. 5 Woodinville in the first round for the third straight year, 14-4, at Yakima's Gateway Sports Complex.
But in Friday's afternoon semifinals, West Valley was turned back again by the reigning champion and top-seeded Riverhawks, who scored eight runs in the first two innings and prevailed 13-3 to reach Saturday's championship game.
The Rams (16-5) can still match last year's third-place trophy but will need two victories on Saturday to do it.
And it starts with an 11:30 a.m. rematch against CBBN rival and second-seeded Moses Lake (18-4), which fell to Central Valley 10-7 in the first round and then bounced back to eliminate Bothell 14-6 on Friday. West Valley was 2-1 against Moses Lake this season with a 20-11 victory last week in the district final.
The West Valley-Moses Lake winner will then play the Union-Woodinville survivor at 2 p.m. for third and fourth place.
Holden, a senior outfielder, was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and six RBI against Woodinville, which led early 3-0 and 4-3 before the Rams put up seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Linnea Butler was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI and went the distance on the mound in the five-inning game. Alexys Soptich and Maris Barbee had two RBI apiece.
Chiawana (22-2) will face Central Valley (16-5) in Saturday's 2 p.m. championship game.
Gateway is also hosting the 3A-2A state tournament. Brackets and scores can be found at www.wiaa.com
West Valley highlights
First round vs. Woodinville: Kenidee Holden 4-4, 2 2b, HR, 3 runs, 6 RBI; Linnea Butler 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI, 5 IP; Alexys Soptich 1-3, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 1-3, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle 2-3, RBI; Bella Lindstrom 2-3, 2 runs; Haley Betterton 1-3, 2 runs.
Semifinal vs. Chiawana: Linnea Butler 2-3, run; Kenidee Holden 2-3, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.