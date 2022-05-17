What better way to start the postseason than fast?
Breaking out for eight runs in the first inning, West Valley's softball team then rode Alexys Soptich's three-hitter to an 11-1 victory over Sunnyside in a CBBN district play-in game Tuesday at West Valley.
The third-seeded Rams improved to 14-7 and will take an eight-game win streak into Friday's loser-out game at home against Wenatchee at 5 p.m. The fourth-seeded Panthers (10-11), who have a seven-game win streak, won their play-in game Tuesday 11-5 over Eisenhower.
Soptich, a junior left-hander, walked only one during the five-inning game and she got plenty of run support with West Valley's quick start and 15-hit offense.
Junior leadoff hitter Kenidee Holden was 3-for-3 and sophomore third baseman Ryder Prather hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Rams. Senior Anna Grange and sophomore Kaitlyn Leaverton had two RBI each, and senior Katie Arnold was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Moses Lake and Eastmont, which tied for the league title, will play for the district title on Friday. The loser will then host the West Valley-Wenatchee survivor on Saturday for the CBBN's second state berth.
West Valley played Wenatchee twice to start league play in March and won both games on the road, 11-5 and 4-3.
