With enough time, momentum and confidence can undo just about anything. West Valley's softball team can tell you all about that.
On April 29, the Rams were 6-7 after being swept in a CBBN doubleheader at Moses Lake.
But three weeks later, West Valley finds itself with a 10-game win streak and a trip to Spokane for the Class 4A state tournament — a prize earned by returning to Moses Lake last Saturday and beating the Chiefs 9-7 for the league's second berth.
"What a week to step it up," said WV coach Brad Cramer, whose team won three loser-out games in five days. "We were especially good on defense, making some plays we weren't earlier in the season. We've been able to get a game here and there from Moses Lake over the years, but I don't think we've ever won a postseason game up there. It was a great week."
And one that is well deserved for four seniors in Amaleah Rodriguez, Anna George, Anika Garcia and Katie Arnold. Not only did they have their sophomore and junior seasons severely limited by the pandemic, they missed out on state as freshmen when the Rams finished second at district but the CBBN had only one state berth.
That doesn't mean this group lacks for postseason experience. Last fall, with most of the same roster, West Valley placed third in the state slowpitch tournament.
"It's a group that's been together for a while and I'm so glad they get this chance," said Cramer, who brings his seventh team to the state tournament since 2001. "We're going to enjoy it."
Junior Kenidee Holden was a unanimous CBBN first-team pick in the outfield and George earned first-team honors at first base. Pitcher Alexys Soptich, catcher Linnea Butler and Garcia were second-team picks. Garcia, a CWU commit, was all-league as a ninth-grader.
Butler, Garcia and Rodriguez had three hits apiece in Saturday's decisive game at Moses Lake.
To stick around a while at Merkel Sports Complex, the Rams face a tough task. Awarded a 15 seed, West Valley (16-7) will open Friday at 10 a.m. against No. 2 Jackson (22-2), which has a standout sophomore pitcher in Yanina Sherwood, who has 166 strikeouts in 108 innings.
After that game it's either a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. or back-to-back loser-out games at 2 and 6 p.m. CBBN district champion Eastmont or Kamiakin would be the next opponent.
The Valley has five softball teams still playing — three of them here in Yakima or Selah — and here are capsule looks at Ellensburg, Zillah, Kittitas-Thorp and Goldendale:
-
Ellensburg
Where: 2A state at Carlon Park, Selah.
Seeding: No. 13. Record: 13-11.
Friday's first-round opponent: No. 4 Shadle Park, noon.
Last state appearance: 2018, placed second.
Top seeds: 1, Othello; 2, W.F. West; 3, Lynden; 4, Shadle Park.
Notable: After dropping their first-round district game, the Bulldogs hit nine home runs in three consecutive loser-out games to earn the CWAC's second state berth, the program's 13th. Maddie Kennedy-Colson's return from injury sparked the run as she was 7-for-11 in those wins with four homers and pitched two complete games with 16 strikeouts. Senior shortstop Lily Case earned CWAC first-team honors.
-
Zillah
Where: 1A state at Columbia Playfield, Richland.
Seeding: No. 12. Record: 13-5.
Friday's first-round opponent: No. 5 Lakeside, loser out, noon.
Last state appearance: 2017, 2-2 record.
Top seeds: 1, Eatonville; 2, Nooksack Valley; 3, College Place; 4, Freeman.
Notable: The Leopards won two loser-out thrillers last Saturday to earn the SCAC's third state berth and the program's 17th trip to state under coach Daniel Robillard. Senior Bailey Ward was named the SCAC West player of the year and teammates Kadence Ward, Baylee Manjarrez and Taylor Savage made the first team.
-
Kittitas-Thorp
Where: 2B state at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima.
Seeding: No. 9. Record: 17-2.
Friday's first-round opponent: No. 8, Forks, loser out, 10 a.m.
Last state appearance: 2017, 2-2 record.
Top seeds: 1, Adna; 2, Warden; 3, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley; 4, Lake Roosevelt.
Notable: The Coyotes lead the Valley in state appearances and this crew earned the program's 21st trip with a district runner-up finish to second-seeded Warden. Sophomore pitcher and shortstop Reyse Phillips shared EWAC West MVP honors and was joined on the first team by teammates Hannah Moore, Elysa Nash and Rillee Huber.
-
Goldendale
Where: 2B state at Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima.
Seeding: No. 12. Record: 9-13.
Friday's first-round opponent: No. 5 Colfax, loser out, 10 a.m.
Last state appearance: 2004.
Notable: The Timberwolves started 0-7 and were 4-4 in the EWAC West but won three of four at district, including surviving back-to-back elimination games to earn the program's first state berth since 2004. Kennedy Berry, Rachel Gallagher and Audrey Hill were first-team all-league picks.
