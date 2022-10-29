West Valley’s momentum lasted a good, long while Saturday but not quite enough to match last year’s charge at the Class 4A state slowpitch tournament.
The fourth-seeded Rams crushed 17 hits and eliminated No. 2 Moses Lake 17-11 in the loser-out round and then jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the trophy final for third and fourth place against Union.
But the third-seeded Titans rallied with four runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-6 lead and stretched it out with four runs in the top of the seventh — all with two outs — en route to a 11-7 victory at Gateway Sports Complex.
West Valley, which placed third here a year ago, finished fourth with a 17-6 record. Union, which won its loser-out game 16-8 over Woodinville finished 20-6.
Chiawana won its second straight title, beating Central Valley 17-2 to wrap a 23-2 season.
Senior Linnea Butler homered, scored four runs and had three RBI against Moses Lake and homered against Union in the seventh inning, giving her 13 for the season. She totaled seven RBI for the day.
Senior Kenidee Holden hit two doubles and had three hits, three runs and three RBI against Moses Lake, and she added a triple, run and RBI in the trophy game. Sophomore Hannah Betterton hit a pinch-hit solo homer against Union.
University defeated Mead 10-1 in the 3A-2A championship game.
West Valley highlights
Loser-out vs. Moses Lake: Linnea Butler 2-3, HR, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 3-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Ryder Prather 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 2-3, 3 RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, 3 runs; Sam Ostriem 1-3, 2 runs; Bella Lindstrom 2-4, 2b, run, RBI.
Third-fourth vs. Union: Linnea Butler 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-4, 3b, run, RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, run; Hannah Betterton 1-1, HR.
