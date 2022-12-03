It was an odd fall season for the Valley's preps, in that after a flurry of trophies at the state cross country championships it got a little bit quiet.

No football teams made it to the state quarterfinals and no trophies over two weeks of state volleyball in the SunDome — that was a first.

But the regular season produced plenty and at the forefront was West Valley, which won CBBN league titles in volleyball, girls soccer and boys cross country and have 11 nominations across eight categories for the Athlete of the Year finalists.

The Rams exited the fall season with two of the Valley's six state trophies as boys cross country took home third and the slowpitch team was fourth. West Valley is represented in six categories and has three finalists in boys cross country and two in volleyball, soccer and football.

Selah's girls swimming team accounts for half of the Vikings' six finalists and Ellensburg has four. A total of 11 schools are represented.

Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado is a four-time fall finalist and five others got their third nominations - West Valley's Kennedy Webb, Kendall Moore and Ashlyn Valdovinos, Ellensburg's Abby Harrell and Selah's Izzy Vick.

Winter finalists will be announced in late March followed by spring finalists in June, just before the Yakima Valley Sports Awards — presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers — will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The June 7 event will be hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.

The finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.

Prosser vs. East Valley football
Prosser's Neo Medrano scores a touchdown against East Valley Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Art Fiker Stadium in Prosser, Wash.

FOOTBALL

Skyler Cassel

West Valley senior

The CBBN offensive MVP broke the Valley record with 3,728 passing yards over 10 games and had 33 touchdowns.

-

Brent Maldonado

Sunnyside senior

First-year QB was CBBN league MVP with 2,995 yards and 32 touchdowns and was an all-league defensive back.

-

Noah McNair

Sunnyside junior

The Grizzlies' two-way standout caught 79 passes for 1,235 yards and led CBBN in scoring with 17 touchdowns.

-

Neo Medrano

Prosser senior

Won his second straight CWAC defensive player of the year award and also led Mustangs with 15 touchdowns.

-

Ben Pupplo

West Valley senior

Unanimous two-way all-CBBN pick caught 75 passes for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns and had four interceptions.

West Valley state volleyball
West Valley's Kennedy Webb spikes the ball past Jackson players during a 4A state volleyball tournament match Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

VOLLEYBALL

Shaela Allen-Greggs

Davis senior

Three-year all-CBBN outside hitter led the Pirates rise from winless in 2020 to third place in league at 7-5.

-

Lexi Barbee

West Valley senior

The Rams' three-year setter earned first-team CBBN honors for two straight years and was all-state as a junior.

-

Abby Harrell

Ellensburg senior

Villanova signee was a four-year starter, three-time CWAC player of the year and full-rotation threat.

-

Taylor Kieser

Selah senior

The Vikings' setter and dynamic offensive threat earned all-league honors throughout four-year career.

-

Kennedy Webb

West Valley senior

Central Washington signee was the CBBN co-player of the year and had 26 kills in a 4A state match.

West Valley vs. East Valley girls soccer

West Valley's Madi Strother, right, and East Valley's Shannah Mellick battle for control of the ball during a 3-3 tie Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Yakima, Wash.

GIRLS SOCCER

Anahi Garcia

Highland junior

Versatile co-EWAC player of the year led Scotties defense that recorded 12 shutouts and had nine assists and eight goals.

-

Mackenzie Isaak

East Valley junior

CWAC defensive player of the year contributed to 11 shutouts during the Red Devils' 17-match win streak to start season.

-

Shannah Mellick

East Valley junior

After a 21-goal sophomore year, the CWAC offensive player of the year tallied Valley-best 25 goals to complement 18 assists.

-

Kendall Moore

West Valley senior

Eastern Washington signee and CBBN offensive player of the year ignited 15-win Rams with 20 goals and 15 assists.

-

Ashlyn Valdovinos

West Valley senior

CBBN co-defensive player of the year was a dominant sweeper who also moved forward to contribute eight goals and 11 assists.

CBBN district cross country
West Valley's Caden Casteel (4925) leads Eisenhower's Nathan Johnson (2371) and WV's Max Hutton (4941) during the CBBN district cross country race on Oct. 27 at Franklin Park.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Caden Casteel

West Valley junior

Repeated as CBBN district champion and placed seventh at 4A state to lead trophy team.

-

Max Hutton

West Valley senior

CBBN district runner-up made third trip to state and earned a spot on the podium in 12th.

-

Emil Miller

West Valley senior

Placed third at CBBN district and then 21st at 4A state, up from 40th the year before.

-

Nicolas Spencer

Selah junior

The CWAC-GSL regional champion placed fourth at 2A state with the Valley's best time.

-

Eric Swedin

Selah senior

Won four races and ran 14:52 at Apple Ridge Run before being slowed by a foot injury.

State Cross Country Championships
Naches Valley's Brooke Miles runs toward the finish line in the 1A girls state cross country championship race Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash. The Naches Valley girls took fourth place as a team in the race.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Isabela Alvarado

Eisenhower senior

The Cadets' two-time CBBN district champion got on the 4A state podium in 15th place.

-

Diana Camargo

Wapato senior

Won seven races and was fourth at 1A state with Valley's best time in first year of racing.

-

Taryn Huck

Naches Valley senior

Another newcomer to the sport, Huck placed third at district and 14th at 1A state.

-

Naches Valley junior

After placing 11th at 1A state in 2021, Miles moved up to sixth to lead trophy team.

-

June Nemrow

Ellensburg freshman

The Bulldogs' top runner at state made the 2A podium in 15th as second-best freshman.

-

GIRLS SWIMMING

Emily Holt

Ellensburg senior

With four events at 2A state, placed fifth in the 100 free and anchored EHS to sixth in 400 free relay.

-

Adelaide Loeser

Eisenhower freshman

The Valley leader in three events was the CBBN district champion in the 200 individual medley.

-

Aubrey Sanchez

East Valley freshman

All or part of five school records in her first season, Sanchez led the Valley in the 500 free.

-

Izzy Vick

Selah senior

Second place in the 50 and 100 free at 2A state, Vick's 50 time was one of the Valley's best ever.

-

Gabi Young

Selah senior

Led the Valley in the 100 breaststroke and was among best locals in that event for all four years.

-

COACH

Brad Cramer

West Valley slowpitch

The CBBN coach of the year led the Rams to a district title and the program's second straight state trophy.

-

Zack Schab

Selah girls swimming

The 2A-1A regional coach of the year had a deep team that won the Valley title and placed seventh at state.

-

Jesse Stueckle

Ellensburg volleyball

Nine CWAC matches during the Bulldogs' 12-0 run were 3-0 sweeps and seven players made all-league.

-

Jason Timm

West Valley girls soccer

The Rams repeated as CBBN champions with a 12-0 run and scored seven goals in their 4A state opener.

-

Brandon Wagner

Naches Valley cross country

The Rangers earned the school's first girls state trophy and captured the SCAC district title by 36 points.

TEAM

Ellensburg girls cross country

After a 20-point win at regionals, the Bulldogs captured a third-place 2A state trophy with two freshmen.

-

Highland girls soccer

The Scotties used back-to-back shutouts to reach the state's final four and placed fourth with a 17-6 record.

-

Naches Valley girls cross country

The Rangers had two girls on the 1A podium and brought home the program's first state trophy in fourth.

-

Selah boys cross country

Despite graduating the 2021 champion, the Vikings were regional champs and placed fourth at 2A state.

-

West Valley boys cross country

After a 1-2-3 district sweep, the Rams earned a third-place trophy at 4A state with two on the podium.

Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com.

