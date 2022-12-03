It was an odd fall season for the Valley's preps, in that after a flurry of trophies at the state cross country championships it got a little bit quiet.
No football teams made it to the state quarterfinals and no trophies over two weeks of state volleyball in the SunDome — that was a first.
But the regular season produced plenty and at the forefront was West Valley, which won CBBN league titles in volleyball, girls soccer and boys cross country and have 11 nominations across eight categories for the Athlete of the Year finalists.
The Rams exited the fall season with two of the Valley's six state trophies as boys cross country took home third and the slowpitch team was fourth. West Valley is represented in six categories and has three finalists in boys cross country and two in volleyball, soccer and football.
Selah's girls swimming team accounts for half of the Vikings' six finalists and Ellensburg has four. A total of 11 schools are represented.
Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado is a four-time fall finalist and five others got their third nominations - West Valley's Kennedy Webb, Kendall Moore and Ashlyn Valdovinos, Ellensburg's Abby Harrell and Selah's Izzy Vick.
Winter finalists will be announced in late March followed by spring finalists in June, just before the Yakima Valley Sports Awards — presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers — will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The June 7 event will be hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
The finalists in each category were chosen by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
FOOTBALL
Skyler Cassel
West Valley senior
The CBBN offensive MVP broke the Valley record with 3,728 passing yards over 10 games and had 33 touchdowns.
-
Brent Maldonado
Sunnyside senior
First-year QB was CBBN league MVP with 2,995 yards and 32 touchdowns and was an all-league defensive back.
-
Noah McNair
Sunnyside junior
The Grizzlies' two-way standout caught 79 passes for 1,235 yards and led CBBN in scoring with 17 touchdowns.
-
Neo Medrano
Prosser senior
Won his second straight CWAC defensive player of the year award and also led Mustangs with 15 touchdowns.
-
Ben Pupplo
West Valley senior
Unanimous two-way all-CBBN pick caught 75 passes for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns and had four interceptions.
VOLLEYBALL
Shaela Allen-Greggs
Davis senior
Three-year all-CBBN outside hitter led the Pirates rise from winless in 2020 to third place in league at 7-5.
-
Lexi Barbee
West Valley senior
The Rams' three-year setter earned first-team CBBN honors for two straight years and was all-state as a junior.
-
Abby Harrell
Ellensburg senior
Villanova signee was a four-year starter, three-time CWAC player of the year and full-rotation threat.
-
Taylor Kieser
Selah senior
The Vikings' setter and dynamic offensive threat earned all-league honors throughout four-year career.
-
Kennedy Webb
West Valley senior
Central Washington signee was the CBBN co-player of the year and had 26 kills in a 4A state match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anahi Garcia
Highland junior
Versatile co-EWAC player of the year led Scotties defense that recorded 12 shutouts and had nine assists and eight goals.
-
Mackenzie Isaak
East Valley junior
CWAC defensive player of the year contributed to 11 shutouts during the Red Devils' 17-match win streak to start season.
-
Shannah Mellick
East Valley junior
After a 21-goal sophomore year, the CWAC offensive player of the year tallied Valley-best 25 goals to complement 18 assists.
-
Kendall Moore
West Valley senior
Eastern Washington signee and CBBN offensive player of the year ignited 15-win Rams with 20 goals and 15 assists.
-
Ashlyn Valdovinos
West Valley senior
CBBN co-defensive player of the year was a dominant sweeper who also moved forward to contribute eight goals and 11 assists.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Caden Casteel
West Valley junior
Repeated as CBBN district champion and placed seventh at 4A state to lead trophy team.
-
Max Hutton
West Valley senior
CBBN district runner-up made third trip to state and earned a spot on the podium in 12th.
-
Emil Miller
West Valley senior
Placed third at CBBN district and then 21st at 4A state, up from 40th the year before.
-
Nicolas Spencer
Selah junior
The CWAC-GSL regional champion placed fourth at 2A state with the Valley's best time.
-
Eric Swedin
Selah senior
Won four races and ran 14:52 at Apple Ridge Run before being slowed by a foot injury.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Isabela Alvarado
Eisenhower senior
The Cadets' two-time CBBN district champion got on the 4A state podium in 15th place.
-
Diana Camargo
Wapato senior
Won seven races and was fourth at 1A state with Valley's best time in first year of racing.
-
Taryn Huck
Naches Valley senior
Another newcomer to the sport, Huck placed third at district and 14th at 1A state.
-
Naches Valley junior
After placing 11th at 1A state in 2021, Miles moved up to sixth to lead trophy team.
-
June Nemrow
Ellensburg freshman
The Bulldogs' top runner at state made the 2A podium in 15th as second-best freshman.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Emily Holt
Ellensburg senior
With four events at 2A state, placed fifth in the 100 free and anchored EHS to sixth in 400 free relay.
-
Adelaide Loeser
Eisenhower freshman
The Valley leader in three events was the CBBN district champion in the 200 individual medley.
-
Aubrey Sanchez
East Valley freshman
All or part of five school records in her first season, Sanchez led the Valley in the 500 free.
-
Izzy Vick
Selah senior
Second place in the 50 and 100 free at 2A state, Vick's 50 time was one of the Valley's best ever.
-
Gabi Young
Selah senior
Led the Valley in the 100 breaststroke and was among best locals in that event for all four years.
-
COACH
Brad Cramer
West Valley slowpitch
The CBBN coach of the year led the Rams to a district title and the program's second straight state trophy.
-
Zack Schab
Selah girls swimming
The 2A-1A regional coach of the year had a deep team that won the Valley title and placed seventh at state.
-
Jesse Stueckle
Ellensburg volleyball
Nine CWAC matches during the Bulldogs' 12-0 run were 3-0 sweeps and seven players made all-league.
-
Jason Timm
West Valley girls soccer
The Rams repeated as CBBN champions with a 12-0 run and scored seven goals in their 4A state opener.
-
Brandon Wagner
Naches Valley cross country
The Rangers earned the school's first girls state trophy and captured the SCAC district title by 36 points.
TEAM
Ellensburg girls cross country
After a 20-point win at regionals, the Bulldogs captured a third-place 2A state trophy with two freshmen.
-
Highland girls soccer
The Scotties used back-to-back shutouts to reach the state's final four and placed fourth with a 17-6 record.
-
Naches Valley girls cross country
The Rangers had two girls on the 1A podium and brought home the program's first state trophy in fourth.
-
Selah boys cross country
Despite graduating the 2021 champion, the Vikings were regional champs and placed fourth at 2A state.
-
West Valley boys cross country
After a 1-2-3 district sweep, the Rams earned a third-place trophy at 4A state with two on the podium.
