With the return of spring state championships comes the emergence of West Valley and its exceptional senior and junior classes.

The Rams amassed a Valley-high 16 selections for spring finalists in the season's 11 categories with the year-ending Yakima Valley Sports Awards event on June 8.

West Valley is represented in eight of those categories with multiple selections in baseball, softball, boys golf and boys and girls tennis. Of those picks, six were juniors and that includes the top three from the state-qualifying boys golf team.

Davis senior golfer John Kim was selected as a spring finalist for the third time, which was as good as a career sweep since there was no spring season in 2020.

As always, Selah and Ellensburg have a major presence here with nine and eight picks, respectively. Ellensburg took home a pair of fourth-place state trophies in baseball and girls track. East Valley has five spring finalists.

A total of 15 area schools appear in the spring selections, made by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.

The Yakima Valley Sports Awards presented by Les Schwab will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event set to start at 7.

SPRING FINALISTS

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Jackson Cluff

West Valley senior

After two years away from track, Cluff earned 4A second-place state medals in the high jump and long jump.

---

Cooper Quigley

Selah senior

Broke the 2A state-meet record at 4:08.89 in 1,600, placed second in the 800 and led the Valley in the 3,200.

---

Julian Rodriguez

Naches Valley senior

Career bests while winning the 1A state high jump and placing second in the long jump, also medaled in 4x400.

---

Shaun Salveson

Selah senior

Broke 50 seconds in the 400 four times and lowered school record to 49.34 while placing second at 2A state.

---

Emilio Vela

Wapato senior

Valley leader in the 200 and triple jump medaled in both at 1A state with a runner-up finish in the triple jump.

---

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Isabela Alvarado

Eisenhower junior

Placed third at 4A state in the 800 and 1,600 and ran the Valley’s fastest-ever time in the mile for a junior.

---

Carsyn Arlt

Ellensburg junior

Valley leader in the 100 and 200 medaled in both at 2A state and anchored state-champion 4x100 relay.

---

Allison Bryan

East Valley senior

Valley leader in three events medaled in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 200 and long jump at 2A state.

---

Kate Laurent

Ellensburg senior

Second-place medals at 2A state the 1,600 and 3,200 produced school records of 4:58.48 and 10:46.23.

---

Kara Mickelson

Eisenhower senior

4A state champion in 800 with No. 2 time in Valley history, also second in state 400 with a relay medal.

---

BASEBALL

Ryker Fortier

Ellensburg senior

Four-year veteran and two-time CWAC first-teamer as leadoff hitter and defensive anchor at shortstop.

---

Drew Johnson

West Valley senior

CBBN player of the year and veteran shortstop batted .446 with 33 hits, four triples and 38 runs.

---

Tommy Meluskey

West Valley junior

CBBN’s offensive player of the year batted .418 and was 6-0 with a 0.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

---

Brody Mills

West Valley junior

Arizona State commit batted .424 with nine doubles and 39 RBI and was 7-0 with 83 strikeouts.

---

Matthew Sauve

Grandview senior

CWAC’s MVP hit everybody, batting .633 with six home runs, 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases.

---

SOFTBALL

Anika Garcia

West Valley senior

CWU signee was a career all-leaguer who batted .424 with six tripes, four homers and 29 runs.

Allison Heater

East Valley senior

Repeat CWAC first-teamer batted .529 with six home runs and 34 RBI and pitched 79 innings.

---

Kenidee Holden

West Valley senior

One of four unanimous CBBN first-team picks in outfield batted team-high .465 in leadoff spot.

---

Maddie Kennedy

Ellensburg senior

Keyed the Bulldogs’ postseason run with eight home runs and pitched a shutout in state opener.

---

Aerin Lee

Selah senior

A two-time spring finalist, Lee was an elite pitcher and infielder and co-CWAC MVP as a junior.

---

BOYS SOCCER

Corbin Herrera

Eisenhower junior

First team all-CBBN forward led the Cadets with 16 goals, including two in a pair of district matches.

---

Abdurahim Leigh

Selah senior

Dynamic playmaker led the Vikings in goals and earned CWAC offensive player of the year honors.

---

Diego Lopez

East Valley senior

Senior captain led Red Devils with 12 goals while switching between central midfield and forward.

---

Alexander Magana

Toppenish senior

SCAC West offensive player of the year tied the Valley’s all-time record with 41 goals in a season.

---

Juan Diego Mendoza

Toppenish senior

All-SCAC West midfielder was primary creator for potent offense and will join Magana at Columbia Basin.

---

BOYS GOLF

Bradley Hammermeister

West Valley junior

Placed fifth at CBBN district, including a round of 76, and was WV’s No. 3 at 4A state tournament.

---

John Kim

Davis senior

Two-time CBBN player of the year was the district runner-up and is headed to Pomona College.

---

Brady Komstadius

West Valley junior

Fourth at CBBN district and 26th at 4A state tournament as Rams’ No. 2 on state-qualifying team.

---

Trey LeCheminant

West Valley junior

The CBBN district champion by six strokes placed 13th at 4A state with an opening round of 73.

---

Sergio Sanchez

Cle Elum sophomore

Followed first-round 78 at 2B-1B state tournament with a 71 and rallied for fourth place.

---

GIRLS GOLF

Quincey Abrams

La Salle sophomore

Captured the SCAC district title by one stroke and placed 20th at Class 1A state.

---

Lexi Becker

Selah junior

Two-time spring finalist was the CWAC district runner-up and placed 21st at 2A state.

---

Jessa Hellner-Gomez

Sunnyside senior

Second-team all-CBBN, Hellner-Gomez turned in the team’s best round at 4A state.

Campbell Thorner

West Valley senior

A two-time spring finalist, Thorner was the CBBN district runner-up and top local at state.

Alyna Ramirez

Sunnyside senior

Placed sixth at CBBN district to lead Grizzlies to the program’s first state team appearance.

---

BOYS TENNIS

Kellam Adams

Selah senior

Repeat spring finalist won the CWAC district singles title and player of the year honors.

Alex Garcia-Widmer

West Valley junior

CBBN district singles runner-up to teammate and 4A state qualifier for league champions.

Henry Preacher

West Valley senior

Whitworth signee was CBBN district champion and placed seventh at state with 30-2 record.

Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young

Selah

Senior tandem was the CWAC doubles team of the year and Class 2A state runner-up.

Kel Griffiths senior-Dhruv Kumar sophomore

West Valley.

Senior co-captain Griffiths teamed with sophomore to help Rams dominate CBBN play.

---

GIRLS TENNIS

Annika Richardson

La Salle junior

SCAC district winner handed 2B-1B state champion her only loss of the season.

---

Lotte Steinbach

Selah junior

CWAC singles player of the year and district champion placed fourth at 2A state.

---

Ivy Tweedy

West Valley sophomore

The Rams’ top singles player placed third at district as team dominated all season.

---

Henleigh Elder junior-Jasmine Shipley senior

East Valley

The junior-senior combo won the CWAC district title and placed fourth at 2A state.

---

Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett

West Valley

The Rams’ all-senior team was district runner-up and placed seventh at 4A state.

---

COACH

John Arlt

Ellensburg track

The Bulldogs’ girls program brought home its fourth consecutive 2A state trophy.

---

Don Ballew

Selah tennis

The Vikings swept the CWAC district titles and the boys placed fourth at 2A state.

---

Todd Gibson

Ellensburg baseball

Gibson’s program produced its fifth Class 2A state final four team since 2014.

---

Uriel Gonzalez

Toppenish soccer

The SCAC West coach of the year directed team to 18-2-2 season in 16th year.

---

Ryan Johnson

West Valley baseball

CBBN coach of the year in first season as Rams were league and district champs.

---

TEAM

East Valley boys soccer

CWAC district champion reached the 2A state quarterfinals, losing only to eventual winner.

---

Ellensburg baseball

The Bulldogs won five straight postseason games and earned a fourth-place state trophy.

---

Ellensburg girls track

Scoring in nine events with two school records and a relay win, EHS placed fourth at 2A state.

---

Highland boys soccer

The Scotties avenged three losses to Toppenish with a state victory and placed third with 19 wins.

---

Zillah girls track

With 23 of 39 points in the high jump and triple jump, the Leopards placed third at 1A state.

