With the return of spring state championships comes the emergence of West Valley and its exceptional senior and junior classes.
The Rams amassed a Valley-high 16 selections for spring finalists in the season's 11 categories with the year-ending Yakima Valley Sports Awards event on June 8.
West Valley is represented in eight of those categories with multiple selections in baseball, softball, boys golf and boys and girls tennis. Of those picks, six were juniors and that includes the top three from the state-qualifying boys golf team.
Davis senior golfer John Kim was selected as a spring finalist for the third time, which was as good as a career sweep since there was no spring season in 2020.
As always, Selah and Ellensburg have a major presence here with nine and eight picks, respectively. Ellensburg took home a pair of fourth-place state trophies in baseball and girls track. East Valley has five spring finalists.
A total of 15 area schools appear in the spring selections, made by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards presented by Les Schwab will be held at the Yakima Convention Center. The event is hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event set to start at 7.
SPRING FINALISTS
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Jackson Cluff
West Valley senior
After two years away from track, Cluff earned 4A second-place state medals in the high jump and long jump.
---
Cooper Quigley
Selah senior
Broke the 2A state-meet record at 4:08.89 in 1,600, placed second in the 800 and led the Valley in the 3,200.
---
Julian Rodriguez
Naches Valley senior
Career bests while winning the 1A state high jump and placing second in the long jump, also medaled in 4x400.
---
Shaun Salveson
Selah senior
Broke 50 seconds in the 400 four times and lowered school record to 49.34 while placing second at 2A state.
---
Emilio Vela
Wapato senior
Valley leader in the 200 and triple jump medaled in both at 1A state with a runner-up finish in the triple jump.
---
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Isabela Alvarado
Eisenhower junior
Placed third at 4A state in the 800 and 1,600 and ran the Valley’s fastest-ever time in the mile for a junior.
---
Carsyn Arlt
Ellensburg junior
Valley leader in the 100 and 200 medaled in both at 2A state and anchored state-champion 4x100 relay.
---
Allison Bryan
East Valley senior
Valley leader in three events medaled in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 200 and long jump at 2A state.
---
Kate Laurent
Ellensburg senior
Second-place medals at 2A state the 1,600 and 3,200 produced school records of 4:58.48 and 10:46.23.
---
Kara Mickelson
Eisenhower senior
4A state champion in 800 with No. 2 time in Valley history, also second in state 400 with a relay medal.
---
BASEBALL
Ryker Fortier
Ellensburg senior
Four-year veteran and two-time CWAC first-teamer as leadoff hitter and defensive anchor at shortstop.
---
Drew Johnson
West Valley senior
CBBN player of the year and veteran shortstop batted .446 with 33 hits, four triples and 38 runs.
---
Tommy Meluskey
West Valley junior
CBBN’s offensive player of the year batted .418 and was 6-0 with a 0.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
---
Brody Mills
West Valley junior
Arizona State commit batted .424 with nine doubles and 39 RBI and was 7-0 with 83 strikeouts.
---
Matthew Sauve
Grandview senior
CWAC’s MVP hit everybody, batting .633 with six home runs, 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases.
---
SOFTBALL
Anika Garcia
West Valley senior
CWU signee was a career all-leaguer who batted .424 with six tripes, four homers and 29 runs.
Allison Heater
East Valley senior
Repeat CWAC first-teamer batted .529 with six home runs and 34 RBI and pitched 79 innings.
---
Kenidee Holden
West Valley senior
One of four unanimous CBBN first-team picks in outfield batted team-high .465 in leadoff spot.
---
Maddie Kennedy
Ellensburg senior
Keyed the Bulldogs’ postseason run with eight home runs and pitched a shutout in state opener.
---
Aerin Lee
Selah senior
A two-time spring finalist, Lee was an elite pitcher and infielder and co-CWAC MVP as a junior.
---
BOYS SOCCER
Corbin Herrera
Eisenhower junior
First team all-CBBN forward led the Cadets with 16 goals, including two in a pair of district matches.
---
Abdurahim Leigh
Selah senior
Dynamic playmaker led the Vikings in goals and earned CWAC offensive player of the year honors.
---
Diego Lopez
East Valley senior
Senior captain led Red Devils with 12 goals while switching between central midfield and forward.
---
Alexander Magana
Toppenish senior
SCAC West offensive player of the year tied the Valley’s all-time record with 41 goals in a season.
---
Juan Diego Mendoza
Toppenish senior
All-SCAC West midfielder was primary creator for potent offense and will join Magana at Columbia Basin.
---
BOYS GOLF
Bradley Hammermeister
West Valley junior
Placed fifth at CBBN district, including a round of 76, and was WV’s No. 3 at 4A state tournament.
---
John Kim
Davis senior
Two-time CBBN player of the year was the district runner-up and is headed to Pomona College.
---
Brady Komstadius
West Valley junior
Fourth at CBBN district and 26th at 4A state tournament as Rams’ No. 2 on state-qualifying team.
---
Trey LeCheminant
West Valley junior
The CBBN district champion by six strokes placed 13th at 4A state with an opening round of 73.
---
Sergio Sanchez
Cle Elum sophomore
Followed first-round 78 at 2B-1B state tournament with a 71 and rallied for fourth place.
---
GIRLS GOLF
Quincey Abrams
La Salle sophomore
Captured the SCAC district title by one stroke and placed 20th at Class 1A state.
---
Lexi Becker
Selah junior
Two-time spring finalist was the CWAC district runner-up and placed 21st at 2A state.
---
Jessa Hellner-Gomez
Sunnyside senior
Second-team all-CBBN, Hellner-Gomez turned in the team’s best round at 4A state.
Campbell Thorner
West Valley senior
A two-time spring finalist, Thorner was the CBBN district runner-up and top local at state.
Alyna Ramirez
Sunnyside senior
Placed sixth at CBBN district to lead Grizzlies to the program’s first state team appearance.
---
BOYS TENNIS
Kellam Adams
Selah senior
Repeat spring finalist won the CWAC district singles title and player of the year honors.
Alex Garcia-Widmer
West Valley junior
CBBN district singles runner-up to teammate and 4A state qualifier for league champions.
Henry Preacher
West Valley senior
Whitworth signee was CBBN district champion and placed seventh at state with 30-2 record.
Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young
Selah
Senior tandem was the CWAC doubles team of the year and Class 2A state runner-up.
Kel Griffiths senior-Dhruv Kumar sophomore
West Valley.
Senior co-captain Griffiths teamed with sophomore to help Rams dominate CBBN play.
---
GIRLS TENNIS
Annika Richardson
La Salle junior
SCAC district winner handed 2B-1B state champion her only loss of the season.
---
Lotte Steinbach
Selah junior
CWAC singles player of the year and district champion placed fourth at 2A state.
---
Ivy Tweedy
West Valley sophomore
The Rams’ top singles player placed third at district as team dominated all season.
---
Henleigh Elder junior-Jasmine Shipley senior
East Valley
The junior-senior combo won the CWAC district title and placed fourth at 2A state.
---
Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett
West Valley
The Rams’ all-senior team was district runner-up and placed seventh at 4A state.
---
COACH
John Arlt
Ellensburg track
The Bulldogs’ girls program brought home its fourth consecutive 2A state trophy.
---
Don Ballew
Selah tennis
The Vikings swept the CWAC district titles and the boys placed fourth at 2A state.
---
Todd Gibson
Ellensburg baseball
Gibson’s program produced its fifth Class 2A state final four team since 2014.
---
Uriel Gonzalez
Toppenish soccer
The SCAC West coach of the year directed team to 18-2-2 season in 16th year.
---
Ryan Johnson
West Valley baseball
CBBN coach of the year in first season as Rams were league and district champs.
---
TEAM
East Valley boys soccer
CWAC district champion reached the 2A state quarterfinals, losing only to eventual winner.
---
Ellensburg baseball
The Bulldogs won five straight postseason games and earned a fourth-place state trophy.
---
Ellensburg girls track
Scoring in nine events with two school records and a relay win, EHS placed fourth at 2A state.
---
Highland boys soccer
The Scotties avenged three losses to Toppenish with a state victory and placed third with 19 wins.
---
Zillah girls track
With 23 of 39 points in the high jump and triple jump, the Leopards placed third at 1A state.
