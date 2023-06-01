With its tennis and boys golf teams leading the way, West Valley’s spring sports will give the Rams a big contingent at the year-ending Yakima Valley Sports Awards.
The Rams have 14 selections among the spring’s 11 categories, giving them a total of 31 over the three seasons at the event scheduled for June 7 at the Yakima Convention & Event Center.
Thirteen area schools appear in the spring selections, which are made by the Yakima Herald-Republic staff, and 17 total schools are represented over the 135 total nominees across the 2022-2023 school year.
The Yakima Valley Sports Awards presented by Les Schwab Tire Centers are hosted by the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and in partnership with Pepsi and KIMA-TV.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event set to begin at 7.
West Valley’s boys golf team, which placed third in the 4A state tournament, snapped up four of the five selections and the Rams are a team finalist. The boys and girls tennis teams, which dominated league and district play, have five selections.
CBBN boys golf MVP Trey LeCheminant is a three-time spring finalist for West Valley, which has eight other repeat picks including Brody Mills and Tommy Meluskey in baseball and Kenidee Holden in softball.
East Valley is second in the Valley for spring finalists with seven, including two-time pick Henleigh Elder in tennis.
Led by three-time finalist Lexi Becker, Selah has six spring selections followed by Davis and Ellensburg with five apiece.
La Salle’s Quincey Abrams and Annika Richardson and Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado are repeat spring picks, and Alvarado is also a finalist in cross country.
For the year, Selah and Ellensburg have 15 finalists followed by Davis (12), East Valley (11) and Toppenish (10).
Tickets can be purchased at YakimaSportsAward.com
