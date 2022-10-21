It rained all night and West Valley’s patchwork grass field was soggy, tattered and torn. Not exactly ideal conditions for the Rams’ high-flying aerial game.
But this team has played in Alaska’s rain.
And, as coach Dan Eyman pointed out afterward, this crew is peaking.
Not only surviving the elements but thriving in them, senior quarterback Skyler Cassel threw for 446 yards and five touchdowns and the Rams handed Moses Lake its first CBBN loss in three seasons with a 41-35 victory at Clasen Field.
Ben Pupplo, one of 18 classmates along with Cassel celebrating Senior Night, was the Mavericks primary antagonist, hauling in 11 passes with two touchdowns and a career-high 250 yards.
Senior Night and competing for position in the Week 10 crossovers was just part of Friday’s motivation.
“Last year up there (at Moses Lake) we were ahead 17-14 at halftime and lost 56-17. We had something to prove out here,” said Cassel, who completed 20 of 31 passes in the slick conditions with no interceptions. “We’ve been working hard and grinding all season to have this opportunity. This was our best overall game, playing strong for all four quarters.”
Moses Lake, the reigning league champion that came in with a 4-0 CBBN record, got the production it wanted. Running back Maddox Gwinn rolled up 196 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and freshman newcomer Brady Jay threw for 166 yards and three scores.
But the Mavericks, ranked 11th in the state’s RPI, could not stop Cassel and his weapons.
West Valley’s 20-14 lead at the break was a key because in the second half the two teams charged up and down the mushy track trading blows. There were touchdowns on six consecutive possessions, three for each team. The Rams had leads of 27-14, 34-21 and 41-28 — this one coming with 6:12 left in the game.
Moses Lake countered with Jay’s third touchdown pass a minute later, cutting the margin back to 41-35, and got the ball back with 2:55 remaining.
But West Valley’s defense finally put the breaks to the Mavericks, forcing a turnover on downs.
“We’re getting healthy and we’re peaking,” Eyman said. “We showed a lot of resilience tonight because Moses Lake comes at you a lot of different ways and we kept scoring with them. We cut down our mistakes tonight and played a touch game.”
In addition to Pupplo’s monster game, which was capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass for WV’s final score, Demetreus Sadeddin also had two touchdown receptions and Antonio Barajas contributed a complimentary 95 yards on the ground.
Cassel’s five touchdowns brings his tally to 30 in eight games.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “We played a great fourth quarter and everyone did their job. What a great win.”
The CBBN has one round of games left and it’s an official logjam. Moses Lake, Sunnyside and Eastmont are tied for first at 4-1 and West Valley is fourth at 3-2. The Rams finish next Friday at Wenatchee (2-3) and the CBBN’s top four teams will seed into crossovers with the Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference to determine Eastern Washington’s four state qualifiers for the 4A playoffs.
Moses Lake 7 7 7 14 — 35
West Valley 13 7 14 7 — 41
WV — Skyler Cassel 1 run (PAT failed)
WV — Ben Pupplo 77 pass from Cassel (Michael Hyde kick)
ML — Joel Middleton 8 pass from Brady Jay (Iden Bone kick)
ML — Maddox Gwinn 10 run (Bone kick)
WV — Demetreus Sadeddin 28 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
WV — Zion Lee 32 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
ML — Hayden Throneberry 20 pass from Jay (Bone kick)
WV — Sadeddin 10 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
ML — Gwinn 14 run (Bone kick)
WV — Pupplo 16 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)
ML — Kyson Thomas 16 pass from Jay (Bone kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — ML, Gwinn 31-196, Brock Clark 4-18, Bone 1-14, Jay 1-11. WV, Antonio Barajas 18-95, Cassel 9-(minus 9), Team 1-(minus 19).
PASSING — ML, Jay 15-29-1-166, Clark 0-4-0-0, Thomas 1-2-0-11. WV, Cassel 20-31-0-446.
RECEIVING — ML, Thomas 5-62, Middleton 4-54, Gwinn 3-20, Throneberry 2-26, Jay 1-11, Tell Rathbun 1-4. WV, Pupplo 11-250, Jackson May 4-84, Lee 2-74, Sadeddin 2-38, Barajas 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.