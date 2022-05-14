Bats that were oddly quiet on Friday were louder than ever on Saturday.
And that means West Valley’s season continues.
Breaking away with an 11-run fourth inning, the Rams bounced back from Friday’s 6-3 loss to Moses Lake with a 15-1 winner-to-state victory over Wenatchee at West Valley.
West Valley, which had its 17-game win streak stopped by the Chiefs in the CBBN district championship, moves to 20-2 and awaits its regional site and pairing when the state bracket is released on Sunday.
Junior Steven Johnson threw a three-hitter in the five-inning game with no walks or earned runs.
After Tommy Meluskey’s towering solo home run in the third inning pushed the margin to 4-1, the Rams sent 15 batters to the plate in the fourth. Drew Johnson, Jackson May and Brody Mills both scored twice in the big inning, and Johnson delivered a three-run double.
Cody Leaverton and John Sullivan both hit two-run singles in the fourth.
Wenatchee, the only team to beat West Valley in league play, finished its season at 12-11.
WV highlights: Steven Johnson CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Drew Johnson 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jackson May 1-1, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Brody Mills 2 runs, SB, RBI; John Sullivan 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Pablo Llamas 1-2, 2 runs, RBI; Cody Leaverton 2-3, 2 RBI.
