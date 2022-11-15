Good or bad, there’s value in these year-old memories.
West Valley and Ellensburg return to the SunDome for the state volleyball championships a year after having drastically different experiences on the first day, both grinding through back-to-back five-set matches that will surely, to some extent, influence their mindset this week.
The Rams were eager last year to outperform their No. 14 seed in the Class 4A tournament and they did so spectacularly, beating No. 3 Lake Stevens in the first round and then outlasting Mount Rainier in a quarterfinal that ended well after midnight. The next day West Valley took home the program’s 18th state trophy.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, seeded 10th in 2A, also went the maximum distance in their two matches but lost them both, including a 23-21 fifth set in the first round, and were eliminated.
In their return, both are league champions with higher seeds and their battles begin Friday, a day after the 3A tournament has the SunDome to itself.
West Valley, with a No. 8 seed, will open against No. 9 Camas at 8:45 a.m. in a clash of 4A trophies teams from 2021. Ellensburg, seeded fifth in 2A, is scheduled to face No. 12 Mark Morris at 10:45 a.m.
“The girls haven’t brought it up, what happened on the first day last year, but I’m sure it is giving them more confidence going in this week,” said West Valley coach Jill O’Brien. “We have a core of seniors that has been amazing this season. They’ve played a lot of volleyball and they’ll have us ready. They’ve been there and they know how to handle it.”
O’Brien’s senior class is not only talented but deep led by CBBN co-player of the year Kennedy Webb at outside hitter. Classmates Lily Kinloch, Lexi Barbee and Emily Strong all received first-team honors. The Rams had a total of seven all-league selections — five of which were major contributors to last year’s trophy run.
With the district finals held on Nov. 5, West Valley will have had only one day of competition in nearly three weeks. But, as it turns out, that’s a very good thing.
“It’s a blessing, actually, that we didn’t have district last week because all the girls got sick,” O’Brien noted. “It went right through us but we’re back at full strength now. Even without that, I think it’s good to have a little time away. We’ve had time to work on some things.”
With a four-set loss to Wenatchee for the district title, one thing clearly emerged.
“Earlier in the season we worked on getting off to a strong start because we struggled with that,” the coach said. “Now we’re focusing on the finish. We were up 23-18 in one set against Wenatchee and lost 27-25 and we lost another 32-30. We need to flip that at the end.”
Ellensburg is also loaded with experience with only two seniors on last year’s team. After running the table in CWAC league play, the Bulldogs were in peak form in the district tournament, sweeping their semifinal and championship matches on their home floor.
Three-time reigning CWAC player of the year and Villanova signee Abby Harrell anchors this formidable senior crew, which includes all-leaguers Olivia Anderson, Lilly Button, Parker Lyyski and Leah Drexler.
“This is what we’ve wanted all season and now it’s time to go out and play for each other one last time,” said Anderson, the 6-6 middle blocker who’s headed to the University of Washington for basketball. “We have to step it up again and work hard like we did (in a 3-0 district sweep over Ephrata).”
Ellensburg has played most of the top teams in tournaments, including the three highest seeds in Lynden, Columbia River and Burlington-Edison. At Burlington’s big tournament in October, the Bulldogs beat No. 1 Lynden and lost only to No. 2 Columbia River, the defending state champion.
“We’ve met all of our goals so far but still have so much left to accomplish at state,” Harrell said. “”We’re ready to focus on the little things, strengthen our connections, and really dial-in.”
Class 4A
Friday’s first round: No. 11 Kennedy vs. No. 6 Wenatchee, 7 a.m.; No. 14 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Mount Rainier, 7 a.m.; No. 10 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin, 7 a.m.; No. 15 Olympia vs. No. 2 North Creek, 7 a.m.; No. 12 Jackson vs. No. 5 Curtis, 7 a.m.; No. 13 Richland vs. No. 4 Lake Stevens, 8:45 a.m.; No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 West Valley, 8:45 a.m.; No. 16 Skyline vs. No. 1 Puyallup, 8:45 a.m.
Class 3A
Thursday’s first round: No. 19 Auburn Riverside vs. No. 14 Lynnwood, 9:45 a.m.; No. 18 Monroe vs. No. 15 Kelso, 9:45 a.m.; No. 20 Holy Names vs. No. 13 Seattle Prep, 9:45 a.m.; No. 17 Silas vs. No. 16 Lake Washington, 9:45 a.m.; No. 11 Blanchet vs. No. 6 Snohomish, 11:45 a.m.; No. 10 Ferndale vs. No. 7 Gig Harbor, 11:45 a.m.; No. 12 Prairie vs. No. 5 Bellevue, 11:45 a.m.; No. 9 Meadowdale vs. No. 8 North Thurston, 11:45 a.m. Note: Top-four seeds Lakeside, Mead, Peninsula and Mt. Spokane await first-round winners.
Class 2A
Friday’s first round: No. 11 Fife vs. No. 6 Washington, 8:45 a.m.; No. 14 Sammamish vs. No. 3 Burlington-Edison, 8:45 a.m.; No. 10 North Kitsap vs. No. 7 Enumclaw, 10:45 a.m.; No. 15 Ephrata vs. No. 2 Columbia River, 10:45 a.m.; No. 12 Mark Morris vs. No. 5 Ellensburg, 10:45 a.m.; No. 13 Sedro-Woolley vs. No. 4 Ridgefield, 10:45 a.m.; No. 9 Pullman vs. No. 8 White River, 10:45 a.m.; No. 16 Black Hills vs. No. 1 Lynden, 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.