West Valley and Ellensburg, the Valley's final two volleyball teams still on the court, got their SunDome assignments on Sunday for the state championships.
The Rams drew a No. 8 seed for the Class 4A tournament and will open Friday morning against No. 9 Camas at 8:45. That's an alarm-clock break since five opening-round matches will start at 7 a.m.
Should West Valley prevail, a potential quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Puyallup would follow at 4:15 p.m. Last year the Rams had a No. 14 seed and reached the semifinals before placing fourth.
Wenatchee, the CBBN district champion and co-winner of the league title with West Valley, received a No. 6 seed.
CWAC league and district champion Ellensburg earned a No. 5 seed in the 2A tournament and will face No. 12 Mark Morris on Friday at 10:45 a.m. Last year the Bulldogs entered with a No. 10 seed and lost back-to-back five-set matches.
A first-round victory would give Ellensburg a lengthy break with a quarterfinal scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and likely to be later. That matchup could see the Bulldogs taking on No. 4 Ridgefield.
The 20-team 3A tournament starts Thursday with its championship match slated for 7:15 p.m. on Friday. The title matches for 4A and 2A are set for 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively, on Saturday.
Class 4A
Friday's first round: No. 11 Kennedy vs. No. 6 Wenatchee, 7 a.m.; No. 14 Kamiakin vs. No. 3 Mount Rainier, 7 a.m.; No. 10 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin, 7 a.m.; No. 15 Olympia vs. No. 2 North Creek, 7 a.m.; No. 12 Jackson vs. No. 5 Curtis, 7 a.m.; No. 13 Richland vs. No. 4 Lake Stevens, 8:45 a.m.; No. 9 Camas vs. No. 8 West Valley, 8:45 a.m.; No. 16 Skyline vs. No. 1 Puyallup, 8:45 a.m.
Class 3A
Thursday's first round: No. 19 Auburn Riverside vs. No. 14 Lynnwood, 9:45 a.m.; No. 18 Monroe vs. No. 15 Kelso, 9:45 a.m.; No. 20 Holy Names vs. No. 13 Seattle Prep, 9:45 a.m.; No. 17 Silas vs. No. 16 Lake Washington, 9:45 a.m.; No. 11 Blanchet vs. No. 6 Snohomish, 11:45 a.m.; No. 10 Ferndale vs. No. 7 Gig Harbor, 11:45 a.m.; No. 12 Prairie vs. No. 5 Bellevue, 11:45 a.m.; No. 9 Meadowdale vs. No. 8 North Thurston, 11:45 a.m. Note: Top-four seeds Lakeside, Mead, Peninsula and Mt. Spokane await first-round winners.
Class 2A
Friday's first round: No. 11 Fife vs. No. 6 Washington, 8:45 a.m.; No. 14 Sammamish vs. No. 3 Burlington-Edison, 8:45 a.m.; No. 10 North Kitsap vs. No. 7 Enumclaw, 10:45 a.m.; No. 15 Ephrata vs. No. 2 Columbia River, 10:45 a.m.; No. 12 Mark Morris vs. No. 5 Ellensburg, 10:45 a.m.; No. 13 Sedro-Woolley vs. No. 4 Ridgefield, 10:45 a.m.; No. 9 Pullman vs. No. 8 White River, 10:45 a.m.; No. 16 Black Hills vs. No. 1 Lynden, 12:30 p.m.
