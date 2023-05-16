With complete dominance in doubles play, West Valley's boys and girls repeated as CBBN district tennis champions on Monday at West Valley.
The Rams swept all four state berths in doubles with Dhruv Kumar and Pete Kegley winning the boys title and Ahlyah Basmeh and Zanna Orvald capturing the girls victory. West Valley had the top three doubles teams in the girls bracket.
Alexander Garcia-Widmer and Ivy Tweedy were runner-up in singles for the Rams.
The Class 4A state tournament will be held May 26-27 in Kennewick.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 19, Moses Lake 13, Wenatchee 10, Davis 5, Eisenhower 4, Eastmont 2.
Singles — First: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Second: Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Kia Mueller (Wen) 6-2, 0-6, 10-7.
Doubles — First: Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) d. Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) 7-5, 6-4. Second: Pruiett-Preacher (WV) d. Adam Wiseman-Caleb Dickinson (ML) 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Valley 22, Eastmont 14, Wenatchee 7, Moses Lake 6, Davis 3, Sunnyside 2, Eisenhower 1.
Singles — First: Elise Bickford (Ea) d. Ivy Tweedy (WV) 6-2, 6-1. Second: Tweedy (WV) d. Kayla Maison (WV) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — First: Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Hollis Bendall-Piper Tweedy (WV) 6-2, 6-2. Second: Gracyn Cantrell-June Jacky (WV) d. Bendall-Tweedy (WV) 6-2, 7-6.
-
SCAC
West sub-district
At Wapato
BOYS
Singles — First: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Max Christensen (Go) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1. Third: Johan Ojeda (T) d. Jackson Dhane (LS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — First: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Go) 7-5, 6-4. Third: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero (LS).
GIRLS
Singles — First: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Alyssa Gonzalez (T) 6-0, 6-0. Third: Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Sarah Busey (NV) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — First: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Third: Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Genevieve McCoy-Natalie Richardson (LS) 6-0, 6-2.
-
East sub-district
At Connell
BOYS
Singles — First: Ezra Beus (KS) d. Trevor Crowther (Z) 6-1, 6-2. Third: Fernando Romero (Gr) d. Cooper Covington (KB) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — First: Aaron Chase-Eastyn Holst (Co) d. Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (Gr) 6-4, 6-4. Third: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (Gr) d. Carlos Deleon-Paul Stewart (Gr) 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4.
GIRLS
Singles — First: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Tiana Tran (CP) 6-2, 6-2. Third: Maria Zapata (Ro) d. Patty Guerrero (Wah) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — First: Amelia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (Ro) 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-1. Third: Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (Ro) d. Jazmin Licona-Jenae Bravo (Wah) 6-4, 6-0.
-
GOLF
CWAC
Boys district
Team scores: Ephrata 323, Othello 349, East Valley 387, Selah 389, Ellensburg 406, Grandview 421, Prosser 468.
Winner: TJ Murdock (O) 77. At Lakeview GC.
Local state qualifiers: Travis Hoffard (G) 84, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 89. Other local highlights: Ayden Kline (EV) 91, Bristen Brown (Se) 92, Jack Champoux (Se) 96, Alex Gout (EV) 96, Henry Paul (EV) 97.
