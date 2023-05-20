Fresh off their dominant district performance, West Valley's boys and their six qualifiers are headed to the Class 4A state championships in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The deep Rams, who had five of the top eight district finishers, return with four veterans who led West Valley to an eighth-place finish at state a year ago.
Trey LeCheminant tied for 13th last year and Brady Komstadius, who shared the 36-hole lead at district last week a stroke ahead of LeCheminant, tied for 26th at state last year in Olympia.
This year's 4A boys tournament will be held at Qualchan Golf Course, a par-72, 6,559-yard layout in south Spokane. LeCheminant has the first tee time at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Selah's Lexi Becker, the CWAC district champ, will compete in the 2A girls state tournament at Meadowwood Golf Course in Liberty Lake. She placed 21st last year as a junior. East Valley has four girls in the tournament.
Zillah qualified four boys for the 1A state tournament in Chehalis, where La Salle's Quincey Abrams returns after placing 20th in last year's girls tourney.
Cle Elum's Sergio Sanchez and Dillon Pratt, who placed fourth and seventh in the 2B-1B meet a year ago, return looking for a repeat team title in Tumwater.
Class 4A boys
Where: Qualchan GC, Spokane.
Local qualifiers — West Valley: Brady Komstadius, Trey LeCheminant, Colton Owen, Bradley Hammermeister, Kaden Freisz, Pierson Kloster.
Class 4A girls
Where: Indian Canyon GC, Spokane.
Local qualifiers — West Valley: Aimee Penazola. Sunnyside: Emmi Morgan.
Class 2A boys
Where: Liberty Lake GC, Liberty Lake.
Local qualifiers — Grandview: Travis Hoffard. Ellensburg: Daniel Yangas.
Class 2A girls
Where: Meadowwood GC, Liberty Lake.
Local qualifiers — Selah: Lexi Becker, Kaitlyn Panarello. East Valley: Mackenzie Isaak, Caroline Johnson, Ivana Zaldivar, Kara Heater.
Class 1A boys
Where: Riverside GC, Chehalis.
Local qualifiers — Zillah: Dallin Kibbe, Colton Rutherford, Lane Sealock, Mason Muffett. Naches Valley: Garric Shirrod. La Salle: Nico Bertuletti.
Class 1A girls
Where: Riverside GC, Chehalis.
Local qualifier — La Salle: Quincey Abrams.
Class 2B-1B boys
Where: Tumwater Valley GC, Tumwater.
Local qualifiers — Cle Elum: Sergio Sanchez, Dillon Pratt. Goldendale: Jackson Large, Ike O’Leary, Logan Telford.
Class 2B-1B girls
Where: Tumwater Valley GC, Tumwater.
Local qualifiers — Highland: Rhiannon James. Cle Elum: Norah Nicholls.
