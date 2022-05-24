West Valley's Trey LeCheminant is tied for seventh and the Rams finished the first day in sixth place at the Class 4A state golf tournament on Tuesday at Indian Summer Country Club in Olympia.
LeCheminant's opening round 73 (36-37) sits in a four-way tie for seventh heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes. Gonzaga Prep's Alex Cooke posted a 68 for a two-stroke lead.
The Rams' team total of 320 made the cut by four strokes as the team field was cut from 16 teams to eight for the final day.
Naches Valley's Garric Shirrod is 17th in the 1A field at Indian Canyon in Spokane, and Cle Elum teammates Dillon Pratt and Sergio Sanchez are fourth and fifth in 2B at Deer Park.
Selah's Lexi Becker turned in the lowest round for the Valley's girls state qualifiers, posting 96 for 30th at the 2A tournament at Tumwater Valley.
West Valley's Campbell Thorner shot a 98 at the 4A tournament, and Naches Valley's Maddie Kime was the top local in the 1A field in 19th with a 100 at Indian Canyon.
BOYS
Class 4A — Team: Bellarmine Prep 291, Kamiak 301, Gonzaga Prep 305, Sumner 309, Redmond 319, West Valley 320, Camas and Richland 323. Locals: 7, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 73, 34, Brady Komstadius (WV) 80, 54, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 83, 60, Ethan Froula (WV) and John Kim (Davis) 84, 105, Kaden Freisz (WV) 96.
Class 2A — Locals: 36, Khale Calhoun (EV) 82; 68, Travis Hoffard (Gr) 91.
Class 1A — Locals: 17, Garric Shirrod (NV) 83; 36, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 89; 58, Lane Sealock (Z) 104; 59, Luke Moore (Z) 105; 60, Riley LaBarr (NV) 109.
Class 2B — Locals: 4, Dillon Pratt (CE) 77; 5, Sergio Sanchez (CE) 78; 20, Myles Lee (Go) 87; 23, Ike O'Leary (Go) 88; 59, Lilman Scabbyrobe (WS) 113; 60, Jake Becht (CE) 114.
-
GIRLS
Class 4A — Locals: 60, Campbell Thorner (WV) 98; 65, Jessa Hellner-Gomez (Su) 99; 73, Mackenzie Chambers (Su) and Lily Potter (Su) 105; 81, Alyna Ramirez (Su) 112; 88, Hailey Schlosser (Su) 133.
Class 2A — Locals: 30, Lexi Becker (Selah) 96; 37, Kaitlyn Panarello (Se) 99; 45, Mackenzie Isaak (EV) 103; 48, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 107; 58, Jacey Scott (Se) 120.
Class 1A — Locals: 19, Maddie Kime (NV) 100; 20, Quincey Abrams (LS) 103; 25, Emma Stubner NV) 106; 50, Maci Christopherson (NV) 122; 54, Gerra Shock (Z) 124.
Class 2B — Locals: 19, Jovena Scabbyrobe (WS) 106; 25, Sara Hiebert (Go) and Norah Nicholls (CE) 115; 35, Graclyn Hines (RC) 132.
