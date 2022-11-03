Out front with a dominate leading wave of blue and white, West Valley's boys cross country team made it look easy last week.
But this weekend, with elbows and heels all around, how will the Rams do in an elite crowd?
West Valley has been preparing to answer that question all season and the opportunity finally arrives Saturday at the state championships at Pasco's Sun Willows Golf Course, where a young band of Rams placed seventh last year with only one senior.
West Valley's boys and girls will join seven other Valley teams, including double entries from Ellensburg and Selah, and 27 individual qualifiers at the 10-race showcase, which has been held in Pasco since 1988.
Ranked fourth in Class 4A most of the season, West Valley made the CBBN district race its own last week at Franklin Park, sweeping the first three spots with Caden Casteel, Max Hutton and Emil Miller and storming off with a 57-point victory.
Impressive for sure, but coach Jamie Nordstrom had one priority in mind.
"We just wanted to come out as healthy as possible before we go to state," he said. "Our times were better than Sunfair (a month ago) and it was good to see that progress. With a smaller district, it's hard to judge how we stack up for state but I like that we're healthier than we've been."
Despite last week's stout performance, the Rams slipped to sixth in the state poll with Lewis & Clark and Camas, competing in larger qualifying meets, moving past them heading to Pasco. It's not like Nordstrom has hidden his team, which won invitational titles in Tacoma, Bellevue and Richland.
Behind the 1-2-3 finish, West Valley got a big lift with the return of sophomore Boden Alderson, who hadn't race in a month due to a foot injury but placed seventh overall and ran fourth for the Rams.
"We're just now starting to take the form we had hoped for," Nordstrom said. "These kids have run in big, crowded races this season and done well. And most of them ran at state last year so that's experience we're happy to have."
-
UNINTERRUPTED: Even with a Pac-12 recruit and her closest teammate graduated and gone, Ellensburg's girls never seem to slow down.
Not only are the Bulldogs extending the state's longest active streak of state appearances to 10 years this weekend, they're ranked third in Class 2A and coming off a strong 20-point victory in the CWAC/GSL regional last week.
With CWAC runner of the year Holly Fromherz leading the way, Ellensburg would like to take another shot at a top-four trophy, which it missed by 10 points last year. Coach Jeff Hashimoto's girls haven't placed lower than fifth at state since 2016. Fromherz and Rylee Leishman were both scorers as freshmen on the 2019 state title team.
Kate Laurent, last year's leader, was Oregon State's No. 5 runner at last week's Pac-12 championships.
-
UNINTERRUPTED, PART II: Selah's boys have a very similar story. Even with their state champion gone, the Vikings haven't slowed down much.
With junior Nicolas Spencer running off with the CWAC/GSL regional title and teammates Eric Swedin and Nathan Shipley in the top five, Selah will send a boys team to Pasco for the seventh straight year and 14th time in the last 16 years. The Vikings, who placed second last year with Cooper Quigley's victory the catalyst, are ranked fourth in their return.
Swedin was a podium finisher last year in eighth and was second only to Quigley among the Valley's best times, and Spencer was also on the podium in 14th as a sophomore at East Valley.
Quigley also competed at the Pac-12 meet last week, running second for Arizona.
-
TROPHY QUEST: With last year's trip to state the program's first in 31 years, Naches Valley's girls are interested in making more history with the first state trophy.
The Rangers have been ranked second or third in 1A all season and last week they humbled the SCAC district competition with a 36-point victory as Brooke Miles, Taryn Huck and Katrina Feriante finished 2-3-4.
Last year, NV was ninth in Pasco with no seniors. Miles made the podium in 11th as a sophomore, Feriante is a four-year veteran, and Huck is a first-year senior who has been solid as the team's No. 2 all season.
The Rangers, currently No. 3, met top-ranked Lakeside at the Wenatchee Invitational in September and fell to the Eagles by one point while beating No. 4 Medical Lake by three.
-
DEBUT TO WATCH: If Diana Camargo treats Saturday's state race just like any other, she'll be in good shape.
In her first season of cross country, the Wapato senior has been remarkably consistent and fast, winning seven races and the SCAC district title by 40 seconds.
Camargo could become the Wolves' first top-10 finisher since 1989 and she'll have company in Pasco - Wapato qualified its first girls team in 28 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.