Topping 100 points in both meets while collecting eight total wins, West Valley's boys and girls won the team titles at Saturday's 15th annual Papa Wells Invitational track and field meet at East Valley.
West Valley's boys were highlighted by Ben Pupplo, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.07 seconds, and Max Hutton, who clocked 1:58.09 to win the 800. Pupplo also placed second in the 200 and helped the Rams win the 4x100 in 44.28.
Sunnyside's Rick Bishop swept the hurdles, including a fine 15.21-second clocking in the 110 highs, and anchored the Grizzlies' first-place 4x400.
West Valley's girls were powered by their relays, winning the 4x200 and 4x400 and placing second in the 4x100.
Eisenhower's Isabela Alvarado won the 400 and 800, and East Valley's Brooklynne Sylve sailed 17-4.5 in the long jump.
West Valley is hosting its annual Ram Relays on March 25 while Selah hosts the Ramos Relays.
• At Friday's Windbreaker Invitational at Wahluke, the 3,200 races were highlights as Selah's Eric Swedin and Nicolas Spencer ran 9:33.78 and 9:34.71, respectively, and Wapato's Diana Camargo opened her season at 11:46.69.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 106, Ephrata 95, Ellensburg 75, Sunnyside 72, Eisenhower 71, Grandview 37, Zillah 31, La Salle 21, East Valley 13, Davis 2, Othello 2.
Local highlights
100: 1, Ben Pupplo (WV) 11.07; 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.26; 4, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.46.
200: 2, Ben Pupplo (WV) 23.12; 3, Isai Carrera (Su) 23.36; 4, Colton Magruder (Ell) 23.45.
400: 1, Carson Favilla (Z) 54.36; 2, Johan Valladares (LS) 54.95; 3, Judah Oldenkamp (Ike) 55.02; 4, Zion Lee (WV) 55.27.
800: 1, Max Hutton (WV) 1:58.09; 3, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 2:01.40; 4, Jason Taylor (Ike) 2:09.04.
1600: 2, Charlie Naught (WV) 4:40.96; 3, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:41.00.
3200: 1, Andrew Garcia (Su) 10:00.04; 2, Emil Miller (WV) 10:06.23; 3, Elijah Krueger (WV) 10:08.05; 4, Oscar Lopez (Ike) 10:10.27.
110H: 1, Rick Bishop (Su) 15.21; 2, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.34; 3, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 16.24.
300H: 1, Rick Bishop (Su) 42.90; 2, Joshua Boast (Ell) 43.05; 4, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 45.99.
4x100: 1, West Valley (Chandler, Pupplo, Hebdon, Lee) 44.28; 2, Ellensburg 44.51; 4, East Valley 45.20.
4x400: 1, Sunnyside (Garcia-Pinon, Strieck, Carrera, Bishop) 3:35.22; 3, West Valley 3:42.82; 4, East Valley 3:44.14.
Shot: 2, Titus Jeffrey (Gv) 46-1; 2, Izaya Magana (WV) 44-10; 4, Ian Judd (LS) 43-6.
Disc: 2, Titus Jeffrey (Gv) 130-6; 3, Henry Joyce (Ell) 129-0; 4, Charles Bennett (Ell) 128-5.
Jav: 1, Austin Garza (Gv) 151-1; 2, Micah Curnutt (WV) and Carter Paeschke (Gv) 130-0; 4, Rylee Gonzalez (Su) 127-0.
HJ: 1, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-0; 2, James Hall (Ell) 5-10; 3, Josiah Watters (WV) 5-8; 4, Nic Navarre (Z) 5-8.
PV: 1, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 12-0; 2, Tyler Vigansky (WV) 11-0; 4, Adam Singer (Ell) 10-6.
LJ: 1, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 20-1; 2, Brayden Anderson (Z) 19-7.5; 3, Johan Valladares (LS) and Noah McNair (Su) 19-2.25.
TJ: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 41-7; 2, Aiden Cazares (Su) 40-1.5; 4, Spencer Johnson (Ike) 37-10.75.
Local frosh-soph winners — 100: Greyson Stevens (LS) 11.09. 400: Zachary Burch (EV) 55.77. 1600: David Hammond (Ell) 5:03.67. 110H: Blake Smith (Ell) 19.71. 4x100: West Valley 46.69. Shot: John Cunningham (Ike) 40-3. LJ: Jayden Salme (Z) 16-6.25.
GIRLS
Team scores: West Valley 109, Ellensburg 100, Eisenhower 81, Ephrata 72, Othello 38, Zillah 32, East Valley 31, La Salle 26, Davis 24, Sunnyside 17, Grandview 14, Cle Elum 8, Highland 2.
Local highlights
100: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.40; 3, Aysia Garcia (Z) 13.60; 4, Jazmine Richey (Gv) 13.70.
200: 2, Ilene Moran (Davis) 28.38; 3, Aysia Garcia (Z) 28.76.
400: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 1:02.54; 2, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:03.10; 3, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:04.84; 4, Mazie Morford (WV) 1:07.04.
800: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:28.48; 2, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:30.72; 3, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:31.12; 4, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 2:37.72.
1600: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:33.86; 2, Nicole Murdock (WV) 5:39.09; 3, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 5:44.22.
3200: 2, Bevani Yrigoyen (LS) 12:57.14; 3, Eva Herion (Ell) 13:16.57; 4, Allie Grange (WV) 13:24.54.
100H: 1, Julieanne Child (Ell) 18.18; 2, Mia Moser (WV) 18.84.
300H: 1, Elle Ferguson (WV) 50.27; 2, Ella Craig (LS) 51.97; 3, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 53.21; 4, Jazmine Richey (Gv) 53.46.
4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Child, Seim, Newschwander, Arlt) 53.41; 2, West Valley 53.82.
4x200: 1, West Valley (Lee, Ferguson, Lee, Morford) 1:57.24; 2, East Valley 1:58.65; 4, Grandview 2:01.59.
4x400: 1, West Valley (Kalombo, Lally, Darwood, Stenehjem) 4:26.18; 2, Ellensburg 4:35.55; 3, Sunnyside 4:54.03.
Shot: 2, Natalie Overby (LS) 32-4.5; 4, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 31-4.5.
Disc: 1, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 125-1; 2, Faith Larsen (Ell) 105-0; 3, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 98-8; 4, Talia See (WV) 92-6.
Jav: 1, Talia See (WV) 86-5; 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 77-6; 3, Maria Perea (Su) 75-9; 4, Maya Avena (EV) 75-0.
HJ: 1, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4-10; five-way tie for second.
PV: 1, Regan Irvine (WV) 8-6; 3, Courtney Maison (WV) 7-6.
LJ: 1, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 17-4.5; 2, Mia Hicks (Z) 16-0.25; 3, Alexia Lee (Ike) 15-9; 4, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 15-4.75.
TJ: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 34-6.75; 2, Jocelyn Newsschwander (Ell) 34-6.5; 3, Alexia Lee (Ike) 32-7.5.
Local frosh-soph winners — 100: Ella Craig (LS) 13.63. 1600: Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 5:50.31. 100H: Craig (LS) 17.54. 4x100: Eisenhower 56.40. LJ: Gracie Glondo (CE) 14-8.5.
-
Windbreaker Invite
Friday at Wahluke
BOYS
Local highlights — 400: 1, Dillon Lopes (Se) 54.47; 2, Evan Kinley (Se) 56.00. 3200: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 9:33.78; 2, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 9:34.71. 110H: 2, Josiah Skindzier (K) 18.37. 300H: 2, Tucker Stevens (NV) 45.66. 4x100: 1, Kittitas 45.71.
Shot: 2, Luke Wolters (Pro) 42-2. PV: 1, Skindzier (K) 11-6; 2, Owen Moultray (Se) 11-0. LJ: 2, Owen Stickney (K) 19-1.5. TJ: 1, Neo Medrano (Pro) 39-3.5; 2, Santana Luna (T) 38-8.5.
GIRLS
Local highlights — 400: 2, Madison Huri (Se) 1:03.94. 800: 1, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:30.44. 1600: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 5:35.94. 3200: 1, Diana Camargo (Wap) 11:46.69; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 11:56.33. 300H: 3, Allison Smith (NV) 49.70. 4x100: 1, Prosser 53.31; 2, Selah 54.81. 4x200: 1, Prosser 1:55.55. 4x400: 2, Naches Valley 4:25.54.
Shot: 2, Tatiana Camacho (T) 36-4. Disc: 2, Camacho (T) 103-7; 3, Allyson Garza (Se) 103-6. Jav: 1, Avery Barnhart (Pro) 100-9; 2, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 93-7. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (Se) 10-6; 2, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0. LJ: 1, Kambree Blair (Pro) 16-1. TJ: 1, Blair (Pro) 31-11.25.
